Bodies of the deceased were piled up in the street. The death toll of the terrifying stampede that occurred in Itaewon, South Korea, has been updated to 153 and now horrifying images showing how the bodies were piled up in the middle of the city streets are circulating on social media. The incident has moved everyone around the world. EFE agency reported that 153 fatalities have been confirmed after this terrible incident which took place during a Halloween celebration that was being held in one of the areas of the city most visited by locals and tourists, especially at this time of year. BODIES ALL OVER THE GROUND Dozens of ambulances arrived and the area was cordoned off but the paramedics were insufficient, so some citizens offered to provide first aid to the injured. The footage shows several unconscious people receiving emergency medical attention from other civilians. Other photographs and videos show how the corpses were arranged on the sidewalks. Some were covered with blue sheets, while others were in plain view. It was a terrible scene and everywhere you looked there were injured, dead or unconscious people.

RESCUERS TRY TO HELP VICTIMS AFTER SOUTH KOREA STAMPEDE A video shows how some civilians who were at the celebration performed CPR on victims since many people could not breathe or were unconscious. Most of the injured and dead were crushed by the crowd. The AP agency updated the death toll and said that there were already 153 dead and more than 150 injured, in one of the biggest disasters in South Korea. It is likely to raise serious questions about public safety standards. Choi Seong-beom, chief of the Yongsan Fire Department in Seoul, said the death toll could rise and an unspecified number of injured were in critical condition after Saturday night's stampede in Itaewon.

RESCUE WORK AFTER STAMPEDE IN SOUTH KOREA ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE In other images you can see how the rescue forces try to remove the victims who were trapped in an alley one by one, but it was almost impossible, because the crush of people made any movement difficult. People's faces showed how painful it was to be there. Choi Seong-beom said the bodies were being sent to hospitals and a gym, where grieving relatives could go to identify them. He had previously pointed out that most of the dead and wounded were around 20 years old.

BODIES WERE PILED UP IN THE STREET One survivor stated that many people fell to the ground and they collapsed on top of each other "like dominoes" after others pushed them in a narrow downhill alley near Itaewon's Hamilton Hotel. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said some people were yelling "Help me!" and others gasped for air. Kim described being trampled on by other people for about an hour and a half before being rescued, according to Seoul's Hankyoreh newspaper. Television footage and photos from the scene showed ambulances on the streets amid a heavy police presence and first responders carrying the injured on stretchers. Emergency workers and even bystanders were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.