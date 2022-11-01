The images show how people tried to escape a bridge collapse in India.

Many tried to climb to safety.

Disturbing images of how the bodies were taken out circulate.

At least 132 people were killed after a 19th-century suspension bridge collapsed over a river on Sunday in the state of Gujarati in western India. It sent hundreds of bystanders into the water in one of the country’s worst accidents in a decade, authorities said.

Authorities said the pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi district collapsed because it could not bear the weight of the crowd, at a time when the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of people to this tourist site, according to The Associated Press.

It was four days after the bridge reopened

The bridge was closed for almost six months for renovation work and was reopened just four days ago. It was not immediately known how many people were on the 761-foot bridge, but authorities warned the death toll could rise, according to the AP.

State Minister Harsh Sanghvi told reporters that 132 people have died so far and many more have been taken to hospitals in critical condition. Sanghvi said emergency crews and rescuers worked through the night to search for survivors and most of the fatalities were teenagers, women and the elderly.