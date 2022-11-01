DISTURBING IMAGES: At least 132 killed by bridge collapse in India
Images show how people tried to escape bridge collapse in India. Many tried to climb to safety. Disturbing photos circulate online.
- The images show how people tried to escape a bridge collapse in India.
- Many tried to climb to safety.
- Disturbing images of how the bodies were taken out circulate.
At least 132 people were killed after a 19th-century suspension bridge collapsed over a river on Sunday in the state of Gujarati in western India. It sent hundreds of bystanders into the water in one of the country’s worst accidents in a decade, authorities said.
Authorities said the pedestrian bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi district collapsed because it could not bear the weight of the crowd, at a time when the Hindu festival season drew hundreds of people to this tourist site, according to The Associated Press.
It was four days after the bridge reopened
The bridge was closed for almost six months for renovation work and was reopened just four days ago. It was not immediately known how many people were on the 761-foot bridge, but authorities warned the death toll could rise, according to the AP.
State Minister Harsh Sanghvi told reporters that 132 people have died so far and many more have been taken to hospitals in critical condition. Sanghvi said emergency crews and rescuers worked through the night to search for survivors and most of the fatalities were teenagers, women and the elderly.
People tried to flee from a terrible fate
On social media, images and videos have shown the horror of the collapse of the bridge in India. Teams from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were also sent to the scene to assist in the rescue efforts, according to the AP.
A video lasting just over 30 seconds, shared by Reuters on Twitter, showed hundreds of people trying to help in the tragedy. Hospitals are overwhelmed with victims. Some people who had survived the collapse were also seen desperately trying to climb up the remaining structure.
How survivors came out of the water after the collapse
Videos posted on social media showed people clinging to the partially submerged bridge’s metal cables as rescuers and emergency crews used boats and inflatable tires to reach them, according to The Associated Press.
A few people could be seen swimming and making it safely to shore. Others, who were pulled from the water, were taken to hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles. In most of the videos, hundreds of people are shown screaming desperately. Filed Under: Photos bridge collapses in India
Many people were looking for their loved ones after the tragedy
Local newscasts broadcast images of the missing, which were shared by relatives concerned about the whereabouts of their loved ones. Many family members went to crowded hospitals for news after the collapse, according to The Associated Press.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat state, said he was “extremely distressed by the tragedy.” His office announced compensation for the relatives of the deceased and called for speeding up the rescue efforts. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Photos bridge collapses in India