Authorities arrested the two men.

The 14-year-old girl went out to get fresh air because she couldn’t sleep.

She was then kidnapped by Josué and Santos and sexually assaulted. A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted over the weekend in a room at a Super 8 Motel in Calhoun, Texas by two individuals of Latino origin who, according to local authorities, are homeless and addicted to drugs. They were also dirty and smelly. The police identified the two men, Bairon Josué Lino Ramírez, 27, and Santos Ernesto Valerio Bernales, 30. According to the authorities, they found enough evidence against both suspects to arrest them as soon as the teen accused them. Her stepfather’s snoring kept her awake According to police reports, the attack against this young girl began after she made the bad decision to leave the room where she, her mother and stepfather were staying for the night. It turns out that the girl couldn’t fall asleep because her mom’s partner was snoring too loudly, so she decided to go outside to get some fresh air at around midnight. Then, she decided to try to sleep in their vehicle. The men approached her as she was getting into the car.

The man offered to give her his room Apparently, the guy told the girl that it was not safe for her to stay out there alone at night so he kindly asked her to come with him and he would let her have his room so she could rest. The minor believed the story. The naive girl accepted the offer and followed the guy into the room. The deal was that he would leave her alone in there, but he didn’t. The authorities say that both him and his friend, who was inside the room at the time, immediately raped her.

They held her against her will all night At around 7 AM the next day, the girl’s mother realized that she was gone. She went out to look for her in the car and saw that she wasn’t there either. She then woke up her husband and asked him to help her look for her. The stepfather realized that something was wrong. It turns out that when the man began searching for the girl, he noticed a Hispanic man standing outside a room who looked nervous and was acting very suspiciously. Immediately, he also realized that there was someone else inside watching through the blinds, so he went back and told his wife.

The parents called 911 to report their daughter missing The couple decided to call the local police to help them in the search. When the officers arrived, they told them what had happened and told them they thought they knew where she might be. The uniformed officers proceeded to inspect the room. They knocked on the door, but no one opened it. They immediately called one of the motel maids who was cleaning nearby and asked her to open the door for them. Upon entering, they found two dirty and smelly guys. There was no one else inside. The room smelled of liquor and marijuana, so they did a more intense search, but found nothing else. Apparently they had already consumed all of the drugs.

The girl was found crying At that moment, other officers found the girl sitting nearby, crying. She told them everything that had happened in the previous hours and how she had been tricked into a room where two men assaulted her on multiple occasions. They took her to where the suspects were and she positively identified them. Both were arrested on the spot and charged with rape and aggravated sodomy, among other serious charges. The men were booked into the Gordon County Jail without bail. Cases like this always force me to repeat the already overused phrase: "Parents, let's take care of our children."