Pregnancy books: 5 great reads before and during pregnancy

You’re having a baby!

Pregnancy is an exciting and (sometimes) scary time.

These pregnancy books will answer all your questions and give you great advice. When I found out I was pregnant, I started looking for interesting and informative books on pregnancy. It was overwhelming… There were hundreds of books to choose from and I had so many fears about being a good mother: Am I choosing the right books to prepare for this? Am I missing a must-read that all the other moms know about? Whether you are trying to conceive or have recently discovered that you are pregnant, there are many choices. These five books are filled with advice and information to help expectant moms prepare for all stages of pregnancy. 5. The Happiest Baby on the Block • Harvey Karp, MD I bought this book after my friend Tia, who has a two-year-old, recommended it to me. She told me that it was a lifesaver when her son was a newborn and would not stop crying. The book helps parents learn how to re-create a womb-like environment for your baby.

4. Belly Laughs: The Naked Truth About Pregnancy and Childbirth • Jenny McCarthy We all need humor during the nine months of pregnancy-induced hormonal changes. Ex-Playboy model and actress Jenny McCarthy candidly shares her journey through pregnancy, making things like constipation and vomiting fun The chapters have funny titles like Granny Panties, Psycho Girl and Is that an Apple in your Rectum or Are You Just Happy to See Me? This book made me realize that when you enter the sisterhood of pregnancy, glamor and elegance go out the window. Pregnancy is the great equalizer.

3. Bloom: Finding Beauty in the Unexpected • Kelle Hampton This book was very inspiring. Blogger Kelle Hampton, wrote it after giving birth to a little girl with Down syndrome. She writes about her painful journey in the face of her newborn daughter’s diagnosis and how she finally finds beauty in the cards her life has given her. Reading it made me realize that my new bundle of joy may or may not come with unexpected complications, but I can always find the strength and courage to find the beauty in what life will bring us.

2. Be Prepared: A Practical Handbook for New Dads • Gary Greenberg This is a great book for new parents. It is written by a man, for men. My husband’s best friend gave him this book as a gift and he keeps it on his living room table. Not only does he talk about what impending parenthood will entail, but he also gives men tips and tricks for helping their partners through postpartum depression. It also includes tips on feeding and bathing the baby so dad can feel part of this special bonding experience.

1. What to Expect When You’re Expecting • Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel This is considered the pregnancy bible that recently even inspired a movie of the same name starring Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz. It explains exactly what women should expect each month during their pregnancy. It also provides answers to many questions such about things like the safety of smartphones and what foods to eat. The book has answers to practically any question you may have.