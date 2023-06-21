How can you learn about finance without going back to college?

You can discover how to build wealth and manage your money.

These are the 5 best books to learn about finance. Are you looking for the best books to learn about finance? Currently, according to Zippia data, around 8.8% of adults in the United States are millionaires. It is estimated that there are more than 60 million globally… but how did they get there? Different authors and speakers have dedicated themselves to studying the habits, mentality and secrets of millionaires and billionaires to understand how they achieved financial success. Check out one of these books to see if they can work for you! 5. The best books to learn about finance: Rich Dad, Poor Dad • Robert T Kiyosaki Rich Dad, Poor Dad is one of the best books to learn about finance, and possibly the most successful. The book, by author Robert Kiyosaki, has sold more than 32 million copies worldwide and has been translated to 51 languages. ​​It includes amazing tips on financial education and personal growth. It is a personal story in which Kiyosaki contrasts two father figures — one of them is his own father, whom he describes as a ‘traditional’ worker, while the other figure is a man who, in addition to making money, focuses on building assets to generate passive income.

4. The Barefoot Investor • Scott Pape Before becoming a successful financial advisor Scott Pape learned all about running a farm in his native Australia. Based on his experience, he created a financial system called the ‘napkin system’ in which he divides money into three categories: Spending Money, which is used for non-essential expenses or emergencies that occur unexpectedly; Spark Money, which is saving approximately three months salary and Growth Money, which should be aimed at retirement. This is among the best books to learn about finance because it explains different ways to simplify money management, allocating it to various bank accounts. However, one of the main tips that Pape offers is based on eliminating debt by avoiding credit cards.

3. The Intelligent Investor • Benjamin Graham The Intelligent Investor was published for the first time in 1949 and, since then, it has been a benchmark among books that teach people about finance. Its author is Benjamin Graham, considered by many to be the father of stock investing and mentor to Warren Buffett, perhaps the most successful investor in history. This book is based on a philosophy that looks for undervalued stocks in the market, avoiding excessive risk as much as possible. In order to do this investors must analyze the market and not get distracted by its fluctuations.

2. The Richest Man in Babylon • George S. Clason The Richest Man in Babylon was written by George S. Clason in 1926. Unlike other publications, this one is based on parables and teachings of the ancient city of Babylon. Arkad, the richest man in the city, is its protagonist, who shares the secrets that led him to success. Perhaps one of the greatest lessons from this book is the importance of saving and investing money and avoiding debt. This book has proven to be useful and inspiring for those seeking financial balance in the medium- and long-term.

1. The Secrets of the Millionaire Mind • T.Harv Eker Among the best books to learn about finance, you cannot miss The Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker, a prominent speaker focused on leading people to financial abundance that allows them to develop fully in the personal sphere. This book was published in 2005 and, among its main axes, is the relationship between a person’s beliefs and the financial success they achieve in their life. For Eker, limiting beliefs prevent the development of the millionaire mind. He stresses setting goals, overcoming fears and adopting an abundance perspective to achieve success in all facets of life.