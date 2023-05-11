2 Hispanics win millions in the California lottery
Two Hispanic men won the California lottery. Each won $5 million with Scratchers tickets. The news was announced in a lottery press release.
The lottery is one of the most popular games in the world and winning is a dream come true for many. Now, two Hispanic men who live in California have each won $5 million prizes.
The California Lottery announced Luis Castaneda Esparza and Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez were the big winners on May 9.
The lottery once again unveiled its grand prize winners. According to their press release two people won $5 million each with Scratchers tickets and one person won $2 million playing MegaMillions.
“With spring in full swing, a trio of California Lottery players are celebrating as they have sprung into newfound wealth, becoming California’s newest multimillionaires. Interestingly, two of these lucky players have one number in common that netted them $5 million each,” reads the press release.
Who won the lottery?
According to the release, two Hispanics won $5 million each. Luis Castañeda, bought his Scratchers ticket it at an Orange County Chevron station.
“Luis Castañeda Esparza is taking home $5,000,000 million, after winning the top prize on a Year of Fortune Scratchers® ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Brea (Orange County) Chevron station,” revealed the press release.
Who else won?
The next winner was Baltazar Hernández, who also won $5 million. He bought his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alameda County. Both men had the same number on their tickets.
“Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez is another $5,000,000 top-prize winner. He won that prize playing a Neon Cash Party Scratchers ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven in San Leandro (Alameda County). Both players matched the same number, 36, on their Scratchers tickets to win their $5 million prizes,” the lottery stated.
Who won the MegaMillions?
Ali Dib, won around $2 million with a MegaMillions ticket. The lottery noted that the winning ticket was purchased on November 15, 2022 in San Mateo County.
“Rounding out today’s announcement, Ali Dib won $2,082,652 playing Mega Millions®. That ticket matched five of the six winning numbers for the November 15, 2022, draw and was purchased from a Shell station in San Bruno (San Mateo County). Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $83 million,” reported the California Lottery.