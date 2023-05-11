Two Hispanic men won the California lottery.

Each won $5 million with Scratchers tickets.

The news was announced in a lottery press release.

The lottery is one of the most popular games in the world and winning is a dream come true for many. Now, two Hispanic men who live in California have each won $5 million prizes.

The California Lottery announced Luis Castaneda Esparza and Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez were the big winners on May 9.

2 HISPANICS WIN CALIFORNIA LOTTERY PRIZES

The lottery once again unveiled its grand prize winners. According to their press release two people won $5 million each with Scratchers tickets and one person won $2 million playing MegaMillions.

“With spring in full swing, a trio of California Lottery players are celebrating as they have sprung into newfound wealth, becoming California’s newest multimillionaires. Interestingly, two of these lucky players have one number in common that netted them $5 million each,” reads the press release.