5 of the best children’s books of all time

Make reading fun for your kids!

These are five of the best children’s books everyone should read.

Start building your child’s library today.

These are five of the best children’s books of all time! Relaxing with a good book is a great way to pass the time, but this is also a useful way to learn new words, discover incredible stories and understand the world around you.

How can you encourage your kids to read? Bookstores and libraries have endless possibilities for children of all ages. Learn about the worlds that these authors have created to entertain and teach them kids various lessons through fantasy and storytelling.

5. Best children’s books: Matilda • Roald Dahl

Before being adapted into several successful movies, Matilda was known as the protagonist of one of the most successful children’s books of all time. Renowned author Roald Dahl, created the character of Matilda Wormwood, a girl with a brilliant mind and an excessive passion for reading.

At times, the story is sad, because Matilda’s parents and the principal of the school she attends are negligent and abusive. However, as the story progresses, she develops telekinetic powers that lead her to experience fun adventures with her companions, awakening the imagination of everyone in her path.

4. Anne of Green Gables • L.M. Montgomery

Anne of Green Gables is a children’s book whose main character is Anne Shirley, a red-haired girl who goes through many difficulties, such as being mistakenly sent to live with two brothers on a farm. Nonetheless, she decides to face life with a smile and an amazing attitude.

Over time, Anne conquers everyone in her path, spreading her joy and a unique spirit that is always looking to awaken the imagination and see the positive side of things. Along with her friends, Anne manages to convey the desire to find beauty in love, friendship, learning and the promise of a better future.