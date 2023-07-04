5 of the best children’s books of all time
Make reading fun for your kids! These are five of the best children's books everyone should read. Start building your child's library today.
These are five of the best children’s books of all time! Relaxing with a good book is a great way to pass the time, but this is also a useful way to learn new words, discover incredible stories and understand the world around you.
How can you encourage your kids to read? Bookstores and libraries have endless possibilities for children of all ages. Learn about the worlds that these authors have created to entertain and teach them kids various lessons through fantasy and storytelling.
5. Best children’s books: Matilda • Roald Dahl
Before being adapted into several successful movies, Matilda was known as the protagonist of one of the most successful children’s books of all time. Renowned author Roald Dahl, created the character of Matilda Wormwood, a girl with a brilliant mind and an excessive passion for reading.
At times, the story is sad, because Matilda’s parents and the principal of the school she attends are negligent and abusive. However, as the story progresses, she develops telekinetic powers that lead her to experience fun adventures with her companions, awakening the imagination of everyone in her path.
4. Anne of Green Gables • L.M. Montgomery
Anne of Green Gables is a children’s book whose main character is Anne Shirley, a red-haired girl who goes through many difficulties, such as being mistakenly sent to live with two brothers on a farm. Nonetheless, she decides to face life with a smile and an amazing attitude.
Over time, Anne conquers everyone in her path, spreading her joy and a unique spirit that is always looking to awaken the imagination and see the positive side of things. Along with her friends, Anne manages to convey the desire to find beauty in love, friendship, learning and the promise of a better future.
3. Best Children’s Books: Goodnight Moon • Margaret Wise Brown
Written by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrated by Celement Hurd, Goodnight Moon is a classic children’s book. The illustrations accompany a touching story about a little rabbit’s ritual before going to bed each night.
The book describes how the rabbit says goodnight to every object and person in its path: from its loved ones, to the moon, the stars and the toys in its room. It is a simple story that carries important lessons, such as the importance of expressing gratitude to the people around us.
2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory • Roald Dahl
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl is a classic of children’s literature. It centers around the adventures of Charlie Bucket, a boy who gets a golden ticket to visit a chocolate factory run by a mysterious man named Willy Wonka. Along with four other children, Charlie embarks on a journey that could have dire consequences.
Inside the factory, everything is made of candy, and children and adults alike are immersed in a fantasy world filled with lessons about life and the importance of appreciating people and simple things, as well as the risk of giving in to greed and excess.
1. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland • Lewis Caroll
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, tells the story of Alice, a curious and brave girl who one day falls into a rabbit hole and emerges in a world where everything is fantasy and the characters have unique personalities. The White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts stand out.
In this fantasy world full of color and bizarre situations, the animals speak and are able to teach important lessons with witty language that defies all laws of logic, taking readers on a magical journey where imagination is one of the main protagonists.