Who are some Latino celebrities who have written books?

Learn about the inspiration behind their work.

5. Latino celebrities who have written a book: Roselyn Sanchez The Puerto Rican actress, dancer, presenter and businesswoman has added one more title to her resume: In 2017, she published a children's book called Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha, written by her and her partner, fellow actor Eric Winter. The illustrated book is inspired by the couple's eldest daughter, and aimed at readers between the ages of 4 and 8. It has colorful illustrations that help tell the story of the main character, Sebi, a cheerful girl who arrives in an enchanted land where dancing is the main source of fun.

4. Cristela Alonzo Mexican actress Cristela Alonzo is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the US, where she uses her life as the daughter of an immigrant mother who came to the country to pursue the American dream in her material. However, this dream has also had some negative consequences, which Alonzo has taken as inspiration to write her first autobiographical book. In Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up, the actress and comedian shares her journey to become the first Latina to create, produce, write, and star in her own television series, Cristela which also starred Carlos Ponce and Terri Hoyos.

3. Latino celebrities who have written a book: Thalía Growing Stronger is the name of Thalía’s book, which came out in 2011. In it, the Mexican actress and singer, a television icon thanks to soap operas such as María la del Barrio and María Mercedes, shares different anecdotes from her life that have helped her grow both personally and professionally. She said of the book: “Like everyone, I have things that drive me and things that pull and hinder me. With this book, which is filled with a feeling of strength and potential, I wish to push our lives to fullness, and that we can see a light on the way; that together we embrace, forgive, restore and love the most important person there can be.»

2. Ricky Martin In 2010, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin published the book Yo, which served as a kind of catharsis where he shared the most intimate moments of his life, which until then he had kept completely private — one being his sexuality. In this book, Ricky Martin explains the decisions he has had to make to grow in his artistic career, the romantic relationships that marked him the most, his experiences as a young star in Menudo and how he arrived on the international musical scene with hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca.

1. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is among the Latino celebrities have written a book. The multifaceted star has conquered audiences around the world with her talent and charisma. In True Love, López describes a period of a time in her life in which she had to question things and situations that were throwing her off. In this book, the actress, dancer and singer recounts all the physical and mental challenges she went through during the first year of her international tour, which she describes as the «year that changed my life». In it, she also explains how her children are one of her biggest inspirations to keep going.