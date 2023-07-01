Exclusive! Michael Peña talks to MundoNOW about the upcoming final season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’
Michael Peña talks exclusively to Mundo Now about the final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. The actor plays Domingo Chávez on the series.
- Michael Peña talks exclusively to Mundo Now about the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.
- The actor plays Domingo Chávez on the series.
- Peña says he wants to work more with Mexican directors and actors.
In an exclusive interview with MundoNow, acclaimed actor Michael Peña shared thrilling insights about his upcoming role in the highly anticipated new season of the renowned series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The final season of this six-episode series is set to debut on June 30 on Prime Video, promising audiences an exhilarating experience with its action-packed storyline and captivating characters.
Peña, widely recognized for his remarkable performances in movies such as Crash and Ant-Man, joins the stellar cast of Jack Ryan in the role of Domingo Chavez, a beloved and iconic character from Tom Clancy’s novels. During the interview, the actor expressed his enthusiasm for being part of this successful franchise and the opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals such as John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Betty Gabriel.
Michael Peña talks to MundoNOW about his character on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
PHOTO: Prime Video
When discussing his character, Peña revealed: «If fans enjoyed the first three seasons, they’re definitely going to enjoy this final one as well. Domingo Chávez is a Los Angeles native and a military man who works alongside Jack Ryan in the CIA. Jack possesses a unique perspective, seeing things that others miss, and he always finds himself at the forefront of saving the world.»
«I had a fantastic experience collaborating with John and the entire Jack Ryan team. They were incredibly supportive, and I always appreciate working with individuals who have a genuine passion for storytelling and possess great skill in bringing those stories to life,» shared Michael with enthusiasm.
Don’t miss the final season of the series
PHOTO: Prime Video
The highly acclaimed series showcases the talents of actors such as John Krasinski in the role of Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce portraying James Greer, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright. With its realistic portrayals and captivating storytelling, the show has garnered praise since its first season. In this latest installment, viewers can look forward to two new episodes every Friday, leading up to the thrilling conclusion on July 14.
There has been speculation about a possible spin-off featuring the beloved character, and Michael was asked if he had any knowledge of such plans. However, he revealed that he was unaware of any specific details at the moment, stating: «I don’t know. If people enjoy it, there could be potential. But personally, I would love to see it happen.»
«I want to work with more Mexicans»
PHOTO: Prime Video
Despite being born in the United States, Michael has a strong connection to his Mexican heritage, evident through his love for Mexican culture, as he expressed at the beginning of the interview by mentioning his fondness for carnitas tacos. Furthermore, he expressed his desire to collaborate more with Mexican directors and actors.
“I want to work with Mexican directors and actors like Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal. I loved working on Narcos México because we were visiting Mexico and I never worked much in the country. That was a nice opportunity to see the country and eat tacos” commented the actor.
Make sure to catch the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, exclusively available on Prime Video starting June 30. Prepare yourself for a thrilling journey filled with unexpected twists and adrenaline-pumping moments that will keep you engaged until the epic conclusion on July 14.