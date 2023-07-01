Michael Peña talks exclusively to Mundo Now about the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The actor plays Domingo Chávez on the series.

Peña says he wants to work more with Mexican directors and actors.

In an exclusive interview with MundoNow, acclaimed actor Michael Peña shared thrilling insights about his upcoming role in the highly anticipated new season of the renowned series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The final season of this six-episode series is set to debut on June 30 on Prime Video, promising audiences an exhilarating experience with its action-packed storyline and captivating characters.

Peña, widely recognized for his remarkable performances in movies such as Crash and Ant-Man, joins the stellar cast of Jack Ryan in the role of Domingo Chavez, a beloved and iconic character from Tom Clancy’s novels. During the interview, the actor expressed his enthusiasm for being part of this successful franchise and the opportunity to collaborate with talented individuals such as John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Betty Gabriel.

Michael Peña talks to MundoNOW about his character on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

When discussing his character, Peña revealed: «If fans enjoyed the first three seasons, they’re definitely going to enjoy this final one as well. Domingo Chávez is a Los Angeles native and a military man who works alongside Jack Ryan in the CIA. Jack possesses a unique perspective, seeing things that others miss, and he always finds himself at the forefront of saving the world.»

«I had a fantastic experience collaborating with John and the entire Jack Ryan team. They were incredibly supportive, and I always appreciate working with individuals who have a genuine passion for storytelling and possess great skill in bringing those stories to life,» shared Michael with enthusiasm.