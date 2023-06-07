EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Lizbeth Rodríguez empowers Latino singles to express their true selves and celebrate their uniqueness
For Pride month Chispa and Lizbeth Rodríguez are empowering Latino singles to express their true selves and celebrate their uniqueness.
- Chispa is the leading dating app for Latino singles, with over 7 million downloads
- Chispa welcomes the new generation of LGBTQ Latinos looking for dating platforms where they can be themselves.
Chispa has partnered with Lizbeth Rodríguez, a single mother and a popular influencer who openly identifies as bisexual. She shares her personal experiences and inspires LGBTQ Latinos to embrace their true selves.
According to a recent survey of Chispa users, the majority (60.3%) reported that LGBTQIA+ issues were not discussed during their upbringing, highlighting the need to raise awareness.
PHOTO: MundoNow
«For me it is very important to find a safe space, when you find a community where you can be yourself, for what you are, for what you think and not for your sexual preferences, there it is… I’m aware of what it means to serve as guide, as a bisexual, the one who has the ability to say it happened to me, more people will be able to explore.»
«If you want to explore Chispa, download it and work hand-in-hand with Chispa because when you download Chispa you feel comfortable, sharing an ideology, creating your synergy, letting go, it’s an apprenticeship, the best option is Chispa,» Lizbeth Rodríguez said in an exclusive interview with MundoNow.
LGBTQ Latinos seek dating platforms
PHOTO: MundoNow
The survey also revealed that 39% of respondents acknowledged discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people within the Hispanic community, indicating an opportunity for improvement. On the other hand, the survey found that one in four Chispa users are open to dating LGBTQIA+ people, demonstrating a growing acceptance and inclusion within the dating scene. To celebrate PRIDE, Chispa is launching a new collection of stickers for the app, including the “Ally” sticker.
Lizbeth also added that the best thing that she can advise Hispanics when using the Chispa app is to be themselves: «You should show yourselves as you are, how far you’re willing to go with the other, to be you, knowing what you like allows you to go further and create a bond with the other person.»
The Chispa app, available in English and Spanish on the iOS App Store and Google Play, allows users to connect with like-minded people, including LGBTQ Latinos who are seeking platforms that encourage personal expression. Stay up to date with the app’s news by following @ChispaApp on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information on the Chispa app, visit Chispa-app.com.