For Pride month Chispa and Lizbeth Rodríguez are empowering Latino singles to express their true selves and celebrate their uniqueness.

Chispa is the leading dating app for Latino singles, with over 7 million downloads

Chispa welcomes the new generation of LGBTQ Latinos looking for dating platforms where they can be themselves.

Chispa has partnered with Lizbeth Rodríguez, a single mother and a popular influencer who openly identifies as bisexual. She shares her personal experiences and inspires LGBTQ Latinos to embrace their true selves.

According to a recent survey of Chispa users, the majority (60.3%) reported that LGBTQIA+ issues were not discussed during their upbringing, highlighting the need to raise awareness.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Chispa are empowering single Latinos

«For me it is very important to find a safe space, when you find a community where you can be yourself, for what you are, for what you think and not for your sexual preferences, there it is… I’m aware of what it means to serve as guide, as a bisexual, the one who has the ability to say it happened to me, more people will be able to explore.»

«If you want to explore Chispa, download it and work hand-in-hand with Chispa because when you download Chispa you feel comfortable, sharing an ideology, creating your synergy, letting go, it’s an apprenticeship, the best option is Chispa,» Lizbeth Rodríguez said in an exclusive interview with MundoNow.