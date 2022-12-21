The role of a counselor is crucial for students who want to go to college

Deciding what to study, where to go and how, are three of the keys to helping young people make this transition

Find out how counselors can help parents of future college students Statistically, high school students belonging to the Hispanic community in the United States are more likely to be the first in their family to go to college or pursue higher education. For some parents, this means it is more difficult to help their children successfully navigate this transition. The good news is that there are institutions that provide parents with the necessary resources to gather all the information their children need for the admissions process. For instance, the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship, which offers a catalog of resources for students and their parents. Here are the most important ones! What does a college counselor do? First parents should understand the role of a college counselor and the different ways they can help motivate their children through the transition from high school to higher education. A college counselor is a highly trained professional who can support students in their search for the best academic opportunities. In the long term, this could give them a better chance at getting competitive salaries and jobs.

What is the best institution for my child? This is one of the most important questions that a college counselor can assist with, since one of the biggest concerns of high school students is determining the best institution for them in terms of academic, social, economic and professional resources. For this, applicants must consider what their areas of ​​interest are — that is, what field of study they want to pursue. Based on this information, the counselor will recommend a number of programs that might be of interest. Thus, their parents can learn more about the academic program and will be better able to help their children prepare for the admissions process.

What are the differences between academic degrees on college? Preparing an academic strategy is an advantage for those aspiring to higher education. It is important that parents and their children understand the differences between a college education and a vocational school, since each one presents its own advantages and challenges. With this information, the student will be able to access the resources they need and begin preparing for their transition to higher education. In addition, this will help them focus on long-term goals, always keeping in mind that the subjects they choose will provide a clearer picture of what is involved, so they can decide what is the best career path for them, which could help them choose a major while being mindful of any other professional or academic paths they might want to pursue.

How to prepare for the SAT/ACT? College counselors can provide parents with key information to support their children on the path to higher education. One of the most important steps is preparing for the SAT or ACT exam. Each of these exams is different. For example, the ACT has more questions, while the SAT presents questions that require a longer time to answer. So that the whole process is as clear as possible, the counselor will provide parents with important dates such as: registration deadlines, costs and the date on which the results are provided.

What does my child need to apply for college? With the help of a college counselor, parents of high school students can encourage their children to prepare ahead of time and thus increase their chances of getting into the school of their choice. With this type of help, both kids and their parents will have a broader idea of ​​grades, extracurricular activities, volunteering, and subjects that will help them apply successfully. Another aspect to consider are the important dates for admissions tests, turning in their academic or personal essay, the financial aid application, the search for housing and other important steps in the admissions process.

How to pay for school? For many parents, the cost of higher education is an added concern, as the average annual tuition for a four-year program is approximately $25,707, a figure that increases by at least 7.1% each year. year. A college counselor can help parents determine what types of aid are available and what is needed to apply for grants and loans. The application for financial aid is another process that requires gathering specific documentation that must be delivered in a timely manner. It is very important to consult this information to avoid any delay in the delivery of the necessary documents.

In summary We recommend you go to the official page of the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship where you will find the necessary resources to support your children in the transition to higher education and all the questions you can ask the college advisors who will support you throughout the journey.