Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera released a new collaboration.

Un x100to is their latest single.

They insult Christian Nodal and Eduin Caz in their new song.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny have released a new collaboration, un x100to. The single, which mixes musical genres was dropped on Monday, April 17.

Now that the Puerto Rican rapper has released this collaboration with Grupo Frontera, people are giving their opinions online. Many are wondering if Nodal and Eduin Caz are insulted.

Does un x100to insult Nodal and Eduin Caz?

Grupo Frontera shared an Instagram post on Sunday, April 16, revealing they had something coming with Bad Bunny. On Monday afternoon that they finally shared the video for un x100to.

After @chamonic3 shared the video, comments did not wait. “You heard Eduin!!!” “You heard Nodal.” “What happened to Nodal, who lost his place and believed that he could continue as number one by himself and well, he already saw that no.” “You heard Eduin Caz !!!!”