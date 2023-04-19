La Casa de los Famosos 3 had its final eviction.

The four nominees were on pins and needles to see who’d make it to the finale.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is in its last week and it never reached the level of controversy or audience engagement of the last season. However, Monday was the final eviction on this season of the Telemundo reality show that will end on April 24 when one of the celebrities will win $200,000.

This week’s nominees were surprising because, for several days, Paty Navidad’s team, Water, was removing members of the Earth team and, as if it were a final karma, everything was set up so she, La Materialista, José Rodríguez and Raúl García were the last group of nominees for eviction.

Although Paty Navidad insisted that “nothing was personal,” she was in charge of manipulating contestants to vote for the other team, which caused many fans to call her two-faced because when things went the other way, she couldn’t take it.

La Materialista made many enemies in the audience for the way she behaved towards Diego Soldano just because he entered the house late. She also made a big deal of him walking around the house in his underwear.