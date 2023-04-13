Who will make it to the finals on La Casa de los Famosos 3?

Pepe Gámez is in the running to win.

Diego Soldano did not make it.

There are two weeks left of La Casa de los Famosos 3 and lately it has been more interesting than all the previous months as we head into the grand finale. On Tuesday there was no leader competition and the winning ticket was played for the first finalist on the Telemundo reality show… who already has their spot secured for Monday, April 24?

This week Diego Soldano was evicted. Unfortunately he will not be one of the five contestants competing for the $200,000 prize.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 in its final stretch

Paty Navidad’s team, made up of Raúl, José and La Materialista, has a clear advantage now. Only Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson remained on their team after losingDiego Soldano.

On Tuesday, everything was summed up when Laura Bozzo came to leave the winning ticket to the grand finale of La Casa de los Famosos 3 and they explained how it will work for the remaining contestants.