First finalist! Pepe Gámez makes it to the finals of ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’
Who will make it to the finals on La Casa de los Famosos 3? Pepe Gámez is in the running to win. Diego Soldano did not make it.
- Who will make it to the finals on La Casa de los Famosos 3?
- Pepe Gámez is in the running to win.
- Diego Soldano did not make it.
There are two weeks left of La Casa de los Famosos 3 and lately it has been more interesting than all the previous months as we head into the grand finale. On Tuesday there was no leader competition and the winning ticket was played for the first finalist on the Telemundo reality show… who already has their spot secured for Monday, April 24?
This week Diego Soldano was evicted. Unfortunately he will not be one of the five contestants competing for the $200,000 prize.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 in its final stretch
Paty Navidad’s team, made up of Raúl, José and La Materialista, has a clear advantage now. Only Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson remained on their team after losingDiego Soldano.
On Tuesday, everything was summed up when Laura Bozzo came to leave the winning ticket to the grand finale of La Casa de los Famosos 3 and they explained how it will work for the remaining contestants.
Laura Bozzo brought the ticket to the grand finale
The garden of La Casa de los Famosos 3 was transformed into an airport baggage claim where the remaining contestants of the reality show had to choose from suitcases with different numbers.
Laura Bozzo, who was on the second season of the show, gave out the winning ticket, which was in one of the suitcases on the baggage claim set.
Remaining La Casa de los Famosos 3 contestants compete for the winning ticket
There were 36 suitcases and different rounds in which the contestants of La Casa de los Famosos 3 had to choose a suitcase at random to find out if they were going to the grand finale.
Things are heating up on the show and the audience is choosing favorites among Madison Anderson, Pepe Gámez and José Rodríguez. The truth is that others like Paty Navidad have left a lot to be desired and have ‘dug’ their own graves.
The first runner-up is…
Neither Paty Navidad, nor Madison Anderson, nor José Rodríguez, nor Raúl, nor La Materialista got the winning ticket… the winner was Pepe Gámez who will no longer be able to be nominated for eviction and is automatically in the running to win $200,000.
The next episode of La Casa de los Famosos 3 will air on Monday, April 24 on Telemundo, after the overwhelming success of the first two season in which women like Alicia Machado and Ivonne Montero prevailed. Who is your favorite to win?