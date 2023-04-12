La Casa de los Famosos 3 is in its final weeks.

José Rodríguez, Madison Anderson and Diego Soldano were nominated for eviction.

Diego Soldano is evicted from La Casa de los Famosos. La Casa de los Famosos 3 is approaching the finale and another houseguest has been evicted. This week the nominees for eviction from the Telemundo reality show were José Rodríguez, Diego Soldano and Madison Anderson… Who will left? While the fans vote for their favorite, producers of the Telemudo reality show are working to create conflicts between the contestants who have been fairly calm all season, disappointing viewers. Who was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3 this week? This week, producers tried to stir things up on La Casa de los Famosos 3 and it worked. Diego and José finally fought… as well as Madison and Paty… as well as La Materialista and Raúl… the only one who remained silent was Pepe Gámez. At Sunday’s gala, Héctor Sandarti asked the contestants questions sent by viewers who watch the show’s live feeds and exposed the lies and double-crosses of people like Paty Navidad, La Materialista, Raúl and José Rodríguez.

Producers try to create controversy For three weeks, the ‘positioning’ strategy has been implemented before the nominees enter the MUR (Multiple Use Room) for eviction. On this occasion José, Madison and Diego had to put up with their housemates choosing nominees to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3 and give their reasons. Behind José Rodríguez was Pepe Gámez, who has had more empathy for his two friends, Madison and Diego. Raúl and the Materialista positioned themselves behind the 54-year-old Argentine actor who has not been forgiven for entering the house late. Finally, Paty Navidad decided to take “everything personally” and put herself behind the former beauty queen.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 has its best gala thanks to the controversy At the gala on Sunday, a pitched fight broke out between six of the seven houseguests on La Casa de los Famosos 3 because Paty Navidad could not forget when Madison Anderson allegedly “offended her” by saying that it was not a cooking contest. She took this very personally despite the fact that the evidence suggests that the former beauty queen’s comment was said in a general conversation and directed at the Mexican actress. While Pepe Gámez remained silent, Diego Soldano began to defend Madison Anderson, although she also told Paty Navidad a few things. La Materialista and the Argentine actor argued over “the discomfort” she claimed to feel when he saw him in his underwear.

Will Telemundo leave the best for last? The twelfth houseguest was evicted on Sunday, breaking the audience voting record according to Héctor Sandarti. He thanked viewers for tuning in to the Telemundo reality show. Who is out of the running to win $200,000? José Rodríguez, Madison Anderson or Diego Soldano? Already in the SUM, the first to save himself and return to La Casa de los Famosos, was Madison Anderson, a clear contender to win the season. Héctor Sandarti announced Diego Soldano was evicted this week.