Carolina Gaitán talks to MundoNOW about hosting the 10th Platino Awards

Carolina Gaitán will be a presenter at the 10th Platino Awards.

The Colombian actress and singer talks to MundoNow.

She will share the stage with Omar Chaparro and Paz Vega.

In an exclusive interview with MundoNow, renowned Colombian actress and singer Carolina Gaitán, who will be one of the presenters at the 10th Platino Awards in Madrid, talks about how she feels about the upcoming ceremony. Carolina Gaitán voiced Pepa Madrigal in the Disney movie Encanto.

At the Platinos Carolina will share the stage with Spanish actress Paz Vega, and Mexican actor Omar Chaparro. The awards that honor the best of Ibero-American cinema will take place in Madrid, Spain on April 22, 2023.

Carolina talks about being a presenter at the 2023 Platino Awards

The actress will once again share the stage with the Mexican actor Omar Chaparro. Both presented an award at the ceremony previously. Carolina said that she’s excited and that it will be a great adventure.

“I’m very excited, this is going to be spectacular and on the 16th I will be traveling to Madrid for rehearsals. We have already had some script readings. I am presenting with Paz Vega and Omar Chaparro, last year I met him, I hadn’t met him in person and last year we had the joy of presenting a category and it was wonderful.”