Carolina Gaitán talks to MundoNOW about hosting the 10th Platino Awards

By 
  • Carolina Gaitán will be a presenter at the 10th Platino Awards.
  • The Colombian actress and singer talks to MundoNow.
  • She will share the stage with Omar Chaparro and Paz Vega.

In an exclusive interview with MundoNow, renowned Colombian actress and singer Carolina Gaitán, who will be one of the presenters at the 10th Platino Awards in Madrid, talks about how she feels about the upcoming ceremony. Carolina Gaitán voiced Pepa Madrigal in the Disney movie Encanto.

At the Platinos Carolina will share the stage with Spanish actress Paz Vega, and Mexican actor Omar Chaparro. The awards that honor the best of Ibero-American cinema will take place in Madrid, Spain on April 22, 2023.

Carolina talks about being a presenter at the 2023 Platino Awards

"This is going to be spectacular"Carolina tells how it feels to be the presenter of the 2023 Platino Awards
PHOTO: Platinum Awards

The actress will once again share the stage with the Mexican actor Omar Chaparro. Both presented an award at the ceremony previously. Carolina said that she’s excited and that it will be a great adventure.

“I’m very excited, this is going to be spectacular and on the 16th I will be traveling to Madrid for rehearsals. We have already had some script readings. I am presenting with Paz Vega and Omar Chaparro, last year I met him, I hadn’t met him in person and last year we had the joy of presenting a category and it was wonderful.”

The Platino Awards will give special recognition to Benicio del Toro

The Platino Awards will give special recognition to Benicio del Toro
PHOTO: Platinum Awards

The 10th edition of the Platino Awards will give an honorary award to Puerto Rican actor and producer Benicio del Toro and Carolina spoke about how it feels to meet him.

“That’s right, how wonderful, we are all really excited and it will be something beautiful,” she said. Both actors have appeared in successful Hollywood films. Benicio del Toro appeared in Sicario and Carolina in Encanto.

Carolina Gaitán talks about Encanto

Carolina Gaitán tells of her experience being in "Charm"
PHOTO: Platinum Awards

The Colombian actress established herself in Hollywood voicing none other than Pepa Madrigal in the Disney movie, Encanto. She talked about working on the animated hit.

“I feel happy, it was really a very beautiful experience, it was a very beautiful achievement and an unforgettable gala for me and for many, of course for all Latinos who have the possibility of vibrating with charm, our music, our flavor and a character like Pepa Madrigal.”

Today
