Baba Vanga makes her predictions for 2023.

The mythical blind woman surprises everyone with her terrifying visions.

What does next year hold for us?

Baba Vanga 2023 predictions. Baba Vanga is one of the most feared psychics because so many of her prophecies come true. Now she has made her predictions for 2023. The mythical blind Baba Vanga surprises us with what she said is in store for the next year.

It should be remembered that the psychic named, Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, or Baba Vanga, was known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”. She died 25 years ago and it was believed that she had a strange ability to predict events in the future. The psychic grew up on a farm in what is now Macedonia and was blinded after being sucked into a tornado.

Baba Vanga has terrifying predictions for 2023

In her book of prophecies, the Bulgarian left predictions for every year up to 5079 and many recognize her for having foreseen the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. Now the fate she said was in store for us a few days after the end of the year has been revealed.

By 2023, the deceased psychic wrote that a ‘big country’ will carry out bioweapons studies on humans, which would result in the deaths of thousands of people. But the United Nations Biological Weapons Convention prohibits these types of acts.