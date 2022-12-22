Baba Vanga has chilling predictions for 2023
Baba Vanga makes her predictions for 2023. The mythical blind woman surprises everyone with her terrifying visions. What does next year hold for us?
Baba Vanga 2023 predictions. Baba Vanga is one of the most feared psychics because so many of her prophecies come true. Now she has made her predictions for 2023. The mythical blind Baba Vanga surprises us with what she said is in store for the next year.
It should be remembered that the psychic named, Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, or Baba Vanga, was known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”. She died 25 years ago and it was believed that she had a strange ability to predict events in the future. The psychic grew up on a farm in what is now Macedonia and was blinded after being sucked into a tornado.
In her book of prophecies, the Bulgarian left predictions for every year up to 5079 and many recognize her for having foreseen the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. Now the fate she said was in store for us a few days after the end of the year has been revealed.
By 2023, the deceased psychic wrote that a ‘big country’ will carry out bioweapons studies on humans, which would result in the deaths of thousands of people. But the United Nations Biological Weapons Convention prohibits these types of acts.
The end of the world?
The deceased psychic says that an event similar to what happened in Chernobyl will occur in 2023, since the blind woman supposedly spoke in her prophecies about an explosion at a nuclear plant. It should be remembered that the war between Russia and Ukraine is not yet over and there have been many attacks near a plant in Kyiv.
Similarly, she mentioned that governments will ban natural human births, apparently this will occur when government officials supposedly push for the production of all human life in laboratories. For this reason births will be restricted according to Baba Vanga.
What will happen to the Earth?
One of the most chilling prophecies that has many frightened is that the Bulgarian psychic says that by 2023, the Earth will experience some kind of change in its orbit. Therefore, it could generate radical climatic changes that could affect humanity, according to Daily Mail.
The psychic also warned about the arrival of a solar storm of a magnitude never seen before on planet Earth. These supposed storms could cause massive blackouts and communications failures.
Who was Baba Vanga?
Who was Baba Vanga? This famous psychic first came to prominence after she reportedly accurately predicted the sinking of the Kursk in 2000. The blind mystic predicted that, in August 1999, “Kursk will cover itself” with water and the whole world will cry.
In 1989, she apparently said: "Horror, horror! The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. Wolves will howl in a bush, and innocent blood will flow," relating to what happened on September 11.