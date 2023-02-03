Javier Solís’ autopsy: The tragic death of ‘El Rey del Bolero’ (PHOTOS)

Mexican music suffered a huge loss in the 1960s.

What really happened to El Rey del Bolero? Mexican music suffered a terrible tragedy in the 1966s with the death of singer Javier Solís. He was one of the most important performers in Mexico's Golden Age. Javier Solís, was known as 'The King of Bolero' and he passed away at the young age of 34 due to a simple mistake. To date, many people still do not understand how he died. Today we have all the details. Javier Solís' autopsy: He was one of the most popular singers in the 60s On April 19, 1966, Mexico dressed in black after the shocking death of 'El Rey del Bolero', Javier Solís. According to reports, after singer had undergone gallbladder surgery, Solís made a terrible mistake that ended his life. Javier Solís was at the peak of his career, being one of the most popular Mexican singers in the 50s and 60s. Javier had great musical successes with songs like: Llorarás, Cuatro Cirios, Si Dios Me Quita la Vida, Esclavo y Amo, En mi viejo San Juan, according to infobae.

The whole truth about Javier Solís' death Solís had been suffering severe stomach pain for some time, which stopped him from fulfilling his obligations on various occasions. Because the Mexican had a very busy schedule, he put off dealing with his health problems. When the singer's health worsened, he had to be admitted to the Santelena Hospital in Mexico City. According to infobae, after stating that he was feeling very well and heaving a long sigh, the singer's last words were: "Oh My God." The King of Bolero had died.

Javier Solís' complicated death Fans were shocked by the news of his death and many questions arose about what happened. Initial reports indicated that: "Javier had died from cholecystitis, an infection of the bile ducts." When an attempt was made to investigate his death further, curiously the documents and the medical file had been 'lost'. The doctor said that the real reason for Javier's death was: "The death occurred due to a vesicular decompensation caused by Solís himself when he drank water, which he was prohibited from, which caused him irreversible cardiac deterioration," according to infobae.

There are still questions about his death The singer's widow, Blanca Estela Sáinz, had many questions about her husband's death. It turned out that the doctor who operated on him was not really a surgeon. Although the official story is that Solís died due to the 'oversight' of drinking a glass of water, many still do not believe it. Suspicions were heightened by the other odd things that happened, like his medical file disappearing. Still, the Mexican singer's voice continues to be enjoyed in various parts of Latin America.