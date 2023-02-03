Shocking news in show business.

Former back-up singer for El Puma, Marlene Arias dies.

So far, José Luis Rodríguez has not reacted to the news. In the early hours of Wednesday, February 1, Venezuelan comedian Rolando Salazar reported the death of singer Marlene Arias, who was a back-up singer for José Luis Rodríguez, also konw as “El Puma”. According to Meridiano, Marlene Estefanía Arias was also a back-up singer for Trino Mora, Carlos Morean and Mirla Castellanos. In 1978, she was part of the group Los Tigres, who are remembered for their songs Hoy al recordar una década and El color de tu mirada. Three years later, Marlene went solo. May she rest in peace. Marlene Arias dies Without going into further details, Rolando Salazar announced the death of Venezuelan singer Marlene Arias, who recorded her only solo album in 1982. The comedian, as a tribute, shared more information about the artist. “She began her music career at a very young age, she was a backup singer for renowned singers such as Mirla Castellanos, Trino Mora, Nancy Ramos, Carlos Morean and José Luis Rodríguez. In 1978 she had the opportunity to be vocalist for Los Tigres. There she stands out for her excellent voice, a clear demonstration of her professional talent that opened doors for her. She retired from Los Tigres and began recording her album Marlene, which was one of the most successful albums in the 80s, with the songs Ámame, No notas que estoy temblando & Qué nos pasa esta mañana”.

On the verge of success, Marlene Arias retired from the stage forever When she was barely 26 years old, and on the verge of success, Marlene Arias surprised everyone by retiring from the stage forever. “Marlene enigmatically decided to retire and did not even attend the release of her album.” “She barely left a few photos and videos with her image, previously recorded without an audience, to be broadcast on the day of the premiere. Marlene is considered one of the most outstanding figures of the Venezuelan discography of the eighties,” Rolando Salazar tweeted.

Mourning the death of Marlene Arias It did not take long for social media users to offer their condolences after learning about the Marlene Arias’ death: “How unfortunate her physical departure. Sometimes I think about the success that she would have had if she had continued in the world of music.” “My mom loves Marlene !!! We know all the songs on the album that we got about 15 years ago!!! RIP.” “Loved by all. She was a huge star that we hardly ever saw. I have thought about how strange it is that, in the absence of Marlene, her hits have not been covered by other singers.” “She sang with a group, then she recorded that album as a soloist and she pasted ‘all’ the songs that were on the LP, Incredible.” “How sad, may God have her in his holy glory,” were more comments.

Why did she step out of the public eye? According to Meridiano, Marlene Arias married a record executive who had been with her since the release of her first solo album. The singer working on her second album and released the single, Señor de mil palabras. It was predicted to be a great success. Many thought that she would return to the stage soon after, but this never happened. After her wedding, she went to live in Miami, Florida where she dedicated herself to enjoying family life: “However, regarding the source in Miami. I await further details of such sad news,” Rolando Salazar later wrote on his social media.