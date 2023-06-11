What Luis Miguel is missing! Aracely Arámbula shares a racy photo

Aracely Arámbula shares a racy photo!

Will Luis Miguel regret their split?

Her fans leave suggestive comments.

Mexican actress Aracely Arámbula surprised her Instagram followers with a racy photograph that she shared recently. She has more than six million followers who and often posts pics of her beloved dogs.

Arámbula surprised millions of her fans with a sensual black and white nude selfie. While her naughty bits were hidden, her toned abs stole the show.

«Divine time, treasure that our body will take away… But the Soul never, it gets stronger every day and fills it with LOVE every day,» she wrote in the post’s description.

People immediately flooded the post with compliments. Many highlighted how well she preserves her body at 48 years old and after having two children.