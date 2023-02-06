Mrs. Rosa shares a surprising video.

Jenni Rivera’s mother, along with her youngest daughter Rosie, says she has the right to talk about her family.

“You can talk when you feel like it.” She couldn’t take it anymore! As a result of the tragic death of the Diva de la Banda, and after the lawsuits between some members of her family, Jenni Rivera’s mother, Mrs. Rosa, has been criticized by internet users for everything. Recently she exploded and said that she has the right to talk about her children and grandchildren when she wants to. Accompanied by her daughter Rosie, who brought her a calendar that she had made a long time ago that included the birthdays of all the Riveras, the Great Lady shared this video on her official YouTube channel, which has been very successful and has more than 220,000 subscribers. A lot of attention…. “I have the right to speak about my descendants,” says Mrs. Rosa Without waiting long, Mrs. Rosa said: “That I am going to be quiet I am not going to talk about all my descendants, all my children, Jenni’s children, the grandchildren from Jenni? Why am I not going to talk about because I am going to monetize? Everyone monetizes, can I just monetize them? ” she said with obvious annoyance. “We’ll see if they do the same or sue us, I doubt it, because if I gave birth to her (referring to her daughter Jenni Rivera) they can’t sue me,” commented the Great Lady. Her daughter Rosie asked who she was talking to and told her that the media liked that their family is always fighting.

Mrs. Rosa says that she no longer dreams of Jenni Rivera After tempers calmed down, and saying that it is very difficult for the Diva de la Banda’s own children or someone else to sue her for talking about her on her YouTube channel, Mrs. Rosa, said that she no longer dreams about Jenni Rivera. The businesswoman and YouTuber shared that this time her dream was more beautiful. “Before, I dreamed of her alive, that she had never died and she told me that we had to work, serious, and now she was happy. We were talking as if nothing had happened and when I woke up it didn’t hurt so much, obviously, but yesterday and today I did need her I missed her a lot, I don’t know why. There are days that you suddenly miss her and yesterday was one of those days,” she said.

“No one is going to be able to take away the love I have for my family” Both Mrs. Rosa and Rosie Rivera spoke about Juan Rivera. Juan is currently on the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos. In a short time, he has become a public favorite. Rosie made a surprising confession. “No one will be able to take away the love I have for my family, I refuse to let this love die, even if they never speak to me, even if they are angry, even if they speak ill of me, whatever happens, I refuse to stop love my family for me, I have decided to love my family all my life,” said the businesswoman and YouTuber.

Fans express their support for Mrs. Rosa Rosie Rivera was emphatic in saying that, despite the bickering, mainly with the children of her sister Jenni Rivera, both she and Mrs. Rosa will continue to love their family. The great lady received messages of support from her followers on her YouTube video. “You are the mother of Jenni Rivera and you can talk when you feel like it.” “God bless you, don’t pay attention to that stupidity, Juan and Rosie too, that’s enough for you to have the support of many people.” “You have every right to talk about your daughter, no one can take it away from you.” “Don’t pay attention to envious people.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK CLICK HERE).