Soap star Eduardo Yáñez is accused of going overboard with botox
People criticize soap star Eduardo Yáñez on social media. Some say he's had too much botox.Eduardo Yáñez confirmed he has made some tweaks.
One of soap star Eduardo Yáñez’s recent appearances has gone viral on social media. It wasn’t because of an altercation with the press, but because of his surprising new look.
A video shared by @lalenguateve on Instagram showed what the Mexican actor looks like at 62 years old. The public had mixed reactions and some said Eduardo Yáñez has had too much botox.
In the video you can see Eduardo wearing a formal suit, indicating he was a guest at an important event. Upon his arrival, journalists intercepted him to ask him about how he stays youthful.
«Okay, I take care of myself. I try to take care of my diet, exercise, the same as many, «said Yáñez. He was also asked about whether he’d had any cosmetic procedures.
«I try to avoid all that, I think the actor’s expression is the most important thing»
«They are procedures which all actors and actresses use to improve our appearance a little,» Eduardo Yáñez responded to reporters’ questions.
In addition, he spoke about botox and his opinion about using it: «I try to avoid all that, I believe that the actor’s expression is the most important thing. It is very dangerous to lose that,»said the Televisa heartthrob
His face surprised everyone
Finally, when asked if he was worried about losing his looks, the actor only replied with a laugh. However he stressed that he appreciated the compliments about his appearance.
However, Eduardo Yánez’s fans didn’t think he looked so good. Despite the fact that said he avoided botox, some pointed out he appeared to be abusing it.
«He looks like a rubber doll»
Some commented on how the actor looks at 62. There were divided opinions on whether he looked unnatural or handsome.
«My God, he looks like a rubber doll.» «He’s all puffy.» «I liked him so much and now he scares me.» «He looks like Juan Gabriel.» «He looks very strange… he was handsome.» «He has botox even in his tongue.» and «I love him, were some of the comments.