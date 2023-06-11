Soap star Eduardo Yáñez is accused of going overboard with botox

People criticize soap star Eduardo Yáñez on social media.

Some say he’s had too much botox.

Eduardo Yáñez confirmed he has made some tweaks to his appearance.

One of soap star Eduardo Yáñez’s recent appearances has gone viral on social media. It wasn’t because of an altercation with the press, but because of his surprising new look.

A video shared by @lalenguateve on Instagram showed what the Mexican actor looks like at 62 years old. The public had mixed reactions and some said Eduardo Yáñez has had too much botox.

Soap star Eduardo Yáñez is criticized for going overboard with botox

In the video you can see Eduardo wearing a formal suit, indicating he was a guest at an important event. Upon his arrival, journalists intercepted him to ask him about how he stays youthful.

«Okay, I take care of myself. I try to take care of my diet, exercise, the same as many, «said Yáñez. He was also asked about whether he’d had any cosmetic procedures.