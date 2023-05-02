Lucerito Mijares surprises everyone with a gorgeous new look (PHOTOS)

Mijares and Lucero’s daughter makes her theatrical debut.

She looks completely unrecognizable with her new look.

Lucerito makes surprising remarks about this new chapter.

Lucerito Mijares’ new look. Amazing! The daughter of singer Mijares and singer and actress Lucero is starting an exciting new chapter in her life as various projects that she has been working on are coming to fruition.

Lucerito is happy to make her musical theater debut and she’s gotten a makeover for the occasion. People immediately commented on how much she looks like her mother.

Lucerito Mijares debuts a new look

Lucerito is more than happy to embark on her acting career in the musical El Mago, where she will play the role of Dorothy. Although she’s known as a singer, this is her first acting role.

Recently, the young star spoke to TV Azteca where she said that she is looking forward to this new project where fans see her acting, singing and dancing at the same time, something that has also made her parents very proud.