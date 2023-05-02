Lucerito Mijares surprises everyone with a gorgeous new look (PHOTOS)
Mijares and Lucero's daughter makes her theatrical debut. Lucerito looks completely unrecognizable with her gorgeous new look.
- Mijares and Lucero’s daughter makes her theatrical debut.
- She looks completely unrecognizable with her new look.
- Lucerito makes surprising remarks about this new chapter.
Lucerito Mijares’ new look. Amazing! The daughter of singer Mijares and singer and actress Lucero is starting an exciting new chapter in her life as various projects that she has been working on are coming to fruition.
Lucerito is happy to make her musical theater debut and she’s gotten a makeover for the occasion. People immediately commented on how much she looks like her mother.
Lucerito Mijares debuts a new look
Lucerito is more than happy to embark on her acting career in the musical El Mago, where she will play the role of Dorothy. Although she’s known as a singer, this is her first acting role.
Recently, the young star spoke to TV Azteca where she said that she is looking forward to this new project where fans see her acting, singing and dancing at the same time, something that has also made her parents very proud.
Lucerito talks about this new chapter in her life
“I am very excited, I’m also very nervous, very nervous, but also very happy,” Lucero and Mijares’s daughter told Ventaneando. However, she stressed that she’s also more than ready to debut on stage.
“I think that the most important thing is this love for theater that I have and that I’m very grateful to Juan for also infecting me with this love for theater. Dorothy is a very noble person, with a lot of hope. It’s another play, very different and I’m very happy to be able to give Dorothy a little bit of Lucero Mijares,” she gushed.
Lucerito Mijares looks completely unrecognizable!
Lucerito got a makeover for her acting debut. Usually she doesn’t dress up or wear a lot of makeup but she made a major change for new role.
Lucerito shared a picture of her new look on Instagram and her ringlets look spectacular. Many of her fans said that she looks quite pretty and has her mother’s iconic smile.
Fans comment on Lucerito’s makeover
Almost of the comments said Lucero looks radiant, spectacular and much older with makeup. Many also pointed out her resemblance to her mother and wished her luck.
“Wow, you look super beautiful Lucero, much success in the play.” “You’re very pretty, you look a lot like your mommy.” “In this photo you look just like your mommy! Both are very beautiful.” “It reflects what Lucerito is, inner and outer beauty.” “Beautiful and talented, let the success continue.” “You look a lot like your beautiful mommy, all the success in the beautiful world.”