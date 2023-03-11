Who are Lucero and Mijares’ children? (PHOTOS)
Who are Lucero and Mijares’ children? Although these Mexican stars are divorced, their love story still resonates thanks to their charisma and their beautiful children José Manuel and Lucerito.
The couple’s children were born in 2001 and 2005. Lucerito is more known to the public and has taken the stage with her parents. So far it is unknown if she has made the decision to start a full-time career as a singer. Meet the children of Lucero and Mijares!
Lucero and Mijares’ love story
Lucero and Mijares are Mexican singers and actors who got married in a highly anticipated wedding, which was televised on January 18, 1997. The wedding was one of the largest and most luxurious of the time and took place in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City. The religious ceremony was broadcast live on television throughout Mexico and several other countries, and was followed by a grand reception at the Mexico City Bankers Club.
Lucero and Mijares were two of the most famous artists of the moment and their marriage was seen as a union of two legends of Mexican music. Lucero and Mijares had two children together — José Manuel and Lucerito. Although they are divorced, their wedding continues to be remembered as one of the most important events in recent Mexican pop culture history.
José Manuel Mijares is their oldest child
Lucero and Mijares had two children. The first was born on November 12, 2001 in Mexico City. He is named José Manuel and is affectionately called ‘Joss’ by those closest to him. The teenager leads a very private life, but it is known that since he was little he has shown a great interest in music, and is studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
The young man keeps all his social media private and, although he lives far from his parents and his sister, he visits them every time he gets the chance.
Lucero Mijares
Lucero Mijares was born on February 2, 2005. Like her brother, she studied at an exclusive private school in Massachusetts. Despite her young age, she has shown impressive musical talent.
In 2019, she made her television debut on the series Idol War and has also appeared in television shows and live events. She released her first single, Me Vale, in 2020 and it became a hit in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries.
Will Lucero and Mijares’ children follow in their footsteps?
While it is true that Joss Mijares prefers to stay out of the spotlight, his interest in music has led him to study at one of the best schools in the world. He could surprise us in the future.
Lucerito has also shown great talent as a singer, accompanying her parents in some concerts. In an interview, she revealed that her main objective is to break through as an actress and singer. Surely both young people will have the support of their parents and the public, because they have plenty of talent!