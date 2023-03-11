Who are Lucero and Mijares’ children?

Although they are no longer together, the singers have an excellent relationship.

Find out if their kids will follow in their footsteps.

Who are Lucero and Mijares’ children? Although these Mexican stars are divorced, their love story still resonates thanks to their charisma and their beautiful children José Manuel and Lucerito.

The couple’s children were born in 2001 and 2005. Lucerito is more known to the public and has taken the stage with her parents. So far it is unknown if she has made the decision to start a full-time career as a singer. Meet the children of Lucero and Mijares!

Lucero and Mijares’ love story

Lucero and Mijares are Mexican singers and actors who got married in a highly anticipated wedding, which was televised on January 18, 1997. The wedding was one of the largest and most luxurious of the time and took place in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City. The religious ceremony was broadcast live on television throughout Mexico and several other countries, and was followed by a grand reception at the Mexico City Bankers Club.

Lucero and Mijares were two of the most famous artists of the moment and their marriage was seen as a union of two legends of Mexican music. Lucero and Mijares had two children together — José Manuel and Lucerito. Although they are divorced, their wedding continues to be remembered as one of the most important events in recent Mexican pop culture history.