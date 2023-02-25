Thalía is accused of hunting endangered animals.

It’s revealed that the singer loves to wear fur.

She is criticized by Chisme No Like. In recent days, Thalia’s name has been all over social media due to rumors that her husband Tommy Mottola was cheating on her. Supposedly, the American businessman was having an affair with an OnlyFans model named Leslie Shaw. However, despite the fact that the couple has not spoken publicly about these rumors, everything seems to indicate that they are false, since they seem happy and in love on social media. However, something surprising has really angered internet users. Thalía hunting animals The 51-year-old singer was exposed by Chisme No Like, which is hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Berinstain. They shared a video on their YouTube channel where you can see the Mexican singer practicing to go hunting. In a clip, the hosts say that Thalía is a great fan of hunting and it’s a hobby that she shares with her husband Tommy Mottola. The hosts criticized the Mexican artist because of a video where she’s practicing to go hunting.

Thalía hunting: Is she preparing to kill endangered animals? In the controversial video, Thalía is seen training. However what really bothered Argentine host Javier Ceriani was that the targets were animals like bears. Her instructor teaches her where she should stick the arrow to seemingly kill her target quickly. In the same way, the program has investigated and has shown that the singer really likes fur and animal skin clothing, since they shared some moments where you can see Thalía’s closet and some parts of her house where there are animal skins.

Is she worse than Lucero? In the comments people pointed out that actress and singer Lucero was also criticized for sport hunting. In 2014 fans were scandalized when photos of her hunting with her boyfriend, Michel Kuri were leaked. However, she spoke out about this according to E Online. “It bothers me a lot and I find it incredible that they have stolen photos of my private life to be published. What seems most out of place to me is that they mix photos of different moments and activities, making it seem like everything happened in the same event. I will be very punctual in making it known that my children do not use or are involved with firearms,” Lucero said a few years ago.

Internet users are irate Immediately, some internet users reacted to this video and criticized the singer and her husband for practicing to kill animals. “Thalía and her husband are shocking and very embarrassing, poor little animals,” one person commented. “Animal cruelty, to jail, what a shame, that woman. She has no soul.” “If this woman’s hunting of animals is true, she has already reached the vilest degree of a human being. Just like Lucero, they are very cute and tender and inside they’re true monsters.”