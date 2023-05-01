A fan pulls Lucero’s hair during a concert.

The singer was trying to take photos with her fans.

Everything was captured on video. Lucero is a celebrity who has stolen the hearts of her fans because she is so accessible and down to earth. She has become one of the most popular Mexican artists of the moment, but it’s not all rainbows and sunshine for Lucero, since she has also been involved in various controversies. Whenever something happens to a celebrity, you can almost always find it on social media and this was no exception. A video of a fan pulling Lucero’s hair after a concert has been circulating online.

Lucero shared the stage with her ex Mijares Lucero had an uncomfortable experience when she was trying to interact with a small group of fans during her performance at the Hermosillo Fair, Sonora 2023. The singer went to take photos with fans but America’s Girlfriend never imagined what would happen. At this show, she also shared the stage with her ex, Manuel Mijares. Before she knew it, a fan had done something totally unexpected.

A fan pulls Lucero’s hair during a concert The incident occurred when Lucero was performing No Tengo Dinero, one of Juan Gabriel’s hits. She approached some members of the audience to take a picture. At that moment, one of them began to pull her hair from behind. Lucero wore a charro suit with her ponytail. The was immediately posted on Meche Vega’s TikTok. In it you can see a woman grabbing her ponytail in an attempt to get her attention.

How did netizens react? After the rest of the people finished taking the photo, Lucero grabbed her ponytail from the fan’s hand and turned to see if she could identify who it was, but it was impossible. Always a professional, she never stopped singing. “I want to slap this insolent woman a couple of times,” reads the description of the video. This immediately triggered a reaction from internet users: “And then they complain that the security doesn’t let them get close.” “Oh no, what rage it gave me.” “And security on its laurels.” “Me waiting to see the insolent one.” “Among envious women, what a horror.”