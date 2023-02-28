Cynthia Klitbo and Eduardo Yáñez speak exclusively to MundoNow.

Telemundo has a new series called Juego de Mentiras.

The actors talk about working on the show. It’s a story full of intrigue, mystery, passion and love with an internationally renowned cast that includes Arap Bethke, Altair Jarabo, María Elisa Camargo, Cynthia Klitbo, Eduardo Yáñez and Rodrigo Guirao. The drama-filled thriller Juego de Mentiras will keep fans on their edge of their seats. Great actors Cynthia Klitbo and Eduardo Yáñez talk exclusively with MundoNow about working on the Telemundo series as well as the challenges that each of them faced during the filming of this show. Telemundo is premiering a new series called Juego de Mentiras Telemundo’s new original thriller, Juego de Mentiras will premiere on March 7 at 10 pm (9 pm central time). It is a dramatic story of intrigue, passion and love, where everyone seems to be hiding something. Juego de Mentiras begins with the disappearance of Adriana Molina (María Elisa Camargo) and all the clues point to her husband, César (Arap Bethke), as the main suspect. Almost every character becomes a suspect, as each one has a reason for wanting her dead.

Cynthia Klitbo and Eduardo Yáñez speak exclusively to MundoNow Produced in the state-of-the-art studios of Telemundo Center in Miami, this original series stars Cynthia Klitbo and Eduardo Yáñez, who have talked exclusively to MundoNow about their characters in this new crime drama. “I am very happy, it is a production that I think has the hallmark of all Telemundo productions, so thanks to that we have a wonderful story, a wonderful cast, writers and producers, so we are happy that we are going to start airing.” said actress Cynthia Klitbo.

“Our job as professionals is to depict different characters” Eduardo Yáñez shared his great enthusiasm for being part of Juego de Mentiras: “Very lively, very happy that it is going to be released on March 7, it is a very tangled story, a lot of intrigue, a lot of mystery, a lot of passion of much love… It has all the ingredients for the public to have a good time.” Later, both shared the challenges they faced on the new Telemundo series, “Our job as professionals is to depict different characters and make them different from each other… What I can say is that it was a treat, we are happy because it is a thriller,” said the beautiful Cynthia Klitbo.

Cynthia Klitbo reveals how it was working with the soap opera heartthrob On Juego de Mentiras Eduardo Yáñez plays Cynthia’s husband. He talked a little more about the Telemundo thriller: “We are the pillars of the family, which is where all the conflict of what is happening around us is centered, it goes to fall to our family and it is going to harm our children.” After that, the Hijas de la Luna actress shared what it was like working with Eduardo Yáñez: “I like him very much. Eduardo and I get along very well. We’ve known each other for many years. It was wonderful to work with him and we were very aware that as leading actors discipline, good humor, arriving on time depended on us… On the other hand, I have a lot of fun, Eduardo is a very funny person.”

They share their unforgettable experience It’s clear that Klitbo and Yáñez enjoyed working together on this new Telemundo series. Both actors agreed the funniest anecdote from working on the show together. “Eduardo and I love double meanings so we would spend our time talking and then, since we were of so many nationalities, nobody understood us, so we started, ‘How do you say this rude thing in Colombia and how do you say it in Cuba?’ Then we ended up inventing our own rude saying for the production which was, ‘Go to the vergola.’ It was very funny,” concluded Cynthia Klitbo.