A video of Lili Estefan walking nude in the middle of the street resurfaces!

A look back at her memorable tribute to Celia Cruz.

She recreated the video for La Negra Tiene Tumbao.

Lili Estefan walking nude in the middle of the street! The 56-year-old Cuban presenter is one of the most beloved personalities among the Latino and Spanish-speaking public. She hosts one of Univision’s highest rated shows, El Gordo y la Flaca, with Raúl de Molina.

Lili is also known for her incredible charisma and many celebrity friends. However, she is also characterized by her sensuality and beauty. It’s hard to believe she’s 56 years old!

Lili Estefan walking nude in the middle of the street pays tribute to La Negra Tiene Tumbao

In 2004, Cuban singer Celia Cruz released one of her biggest hits, La Negra Tiene Tumabo. The song’s great rhythm and tropical vibe made it incredibly popular in Latin America.

Lili decided to recreate Celia Cruz’s video for La Negra Tiene Tumbo, which features a model walking down the street in the buff with just black lines covering her naughty bits.