Video of Lili Estefan walking nude in the middle of the street resurfaces! (VIDEO)
Lili Estefan walking nude in the middle of the street! The 56-year-old Cuban presenter is one of the most beloved personalities among the Latino and Spanish-speaking public. She hosts one of Univision’s highest rated shows, El Gordo y la Flaca, with Raúl de Molina.
Lili is also known for her incredible charisma and many celebrity friends. However, she is also characterized by her sensuality and beauty. It’s hard to believe she’s 56 years old!
Lili Estefan walking nude in the middle of the street pays tribute to La Negra Tiene Tumbao
In 2004, Cuban singer Celia Cruz released one of her biggest hits, La Negra Tiene Tumabo. The song’s great rhythm and tropical vibe made it incredibly popular in Latin America.
Lili decided to recreate Celia Cruz’s video for La Negra Tiene Tumbo, which features a model walking down the street in the buff with just black lines covering her naughty bits.
Lili Estefan struts her stuff
A few years ago Lili Estefan showed off her incredible figure, walking nude through traffic in Miami. At least that’s how the video made it look.
El Gordo y la Flaca recently showed the video again, recalling that both Lili and Raúl de Molina love to recreate music videos in their own style.
How the audience reacted to seeing Lili without clothes
It is very important to note that this was recorded years ago. «They asked me to recreate the video and I said, ‘No problem, we went out into the street, I can’t explain what was formed, it had just come out and all the cell phones were already on the air,'» the host revealed on the show.
«It was around 5:30 in the afternoon that the program ended, so they can see that the skinny ones have a tumbao,» she said while the other hosts applauded. The video has so far reached almost 300 likes.
Lili Estefan reveals her secret to staying young forever
Lili made some controversial statements to comedian Carlos Hernández when she was asked about her how she stays in shape and looking so youthful.
«Easy. Sex every day at the same time, whether the husband is at home or not,» she said laughing with Carlos. She shared the clip on her Instagram account, where nearly 160,000 people have reacted to her hilarious statements.