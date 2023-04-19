Ángela Aguilar opens up about Julián Figueroa (VIDEO)

Ángela Aguilar opens up about Julián Figueroa.

A week after his death, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter opens up.

She also announced that she will be an aunt. When Maribel Guardia’s son Julián Figueroa died, no one expected that two of the people in show business who were most affected would be Ángela Aguilar and her brother Leonardo. They shared messages, stories and Instagram posts expressing their pain at the unexpected loss. Now, one week after Julián Figueroa’s death, Ángela Aguilar has opened up about the strong bond she shared with Maribel Guardia’s son. She and her brother Leonardo talked about how devastated they are. Ángela Aguilar opens up about Julián Figueroa According to Milenio and Qué Buen Chisme, Ángela Aguilar became serious when asked about the death of her friend Julián Figueroa: “It is tremendous sadness, I think he deserved much more recognition in life, all that recognition that they are giving him now that he passed away, I think he deserved it before.” Ángela Aguilar’s brother was also devastated by Julián Figueroa’s sudden death and the singer said: “He was a close friend of our family, specifically my brother (Leonardo), they got along well and it hurts a lot, it’s a very great pain.”

Did she have a close relationship with Julián Figueroa? Ángela Aguilar shared a tribute to Julián Figueroa on Instagram, singing him a song written by Joan Sebastian. She remembered him like this: “The truth is that I felt like doing it… we found out the news very early and from there the tears started in the house and I was taught that I can express my feelings through songs and I think that I wanted to sing that beautiful song that his father wrote for him.” She also spoke about Maribel Guardia: “She’s a very strong woman, I admire her very much, I embrace her from the soul, this is a deep sadness for Mexico as such, this was a young talent who had a lot to be a great artist, we will miss him very much.”

Ángela Aguilar is mourning Julián Figueroa Pepe Aguilar’s daughter tweeted: “The most beautiful thing in love, Julián, is carried in the hearts,” when she found out about the tragedy. This was before sharing the moving Instagram post. However, Ángela Aguilar recently received some good news. She says she will become an aunt. Could it be that one of her three brothers will become an father very soon? What she said was surprising.

She says she will become an aunt very soon This weekend everyone was shocked by the news of Cazzu’s pregnancy and Ángela Aguilar was no exception. They are friendly and have collaborated in the past: “I already wrote, well, not to Christian, I wrote to Cazzu,” she said. And she continued: “How pretty she looked, suddenly, I was looking at my TikTok, suddenly I see that she does that (she puts herself in profile) and you can see her belly and then I ah! I’m going to be an aunt,” she said laughing and excited because her friend Christian Nodal will be a father months after starting a relationship with the Argentine singer Cazzu. Some images in this article come from this video