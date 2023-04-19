Lupillo Rivera ventures into the cannabis industry
Once again, Lupillo Rivera is attracting attention. This time his fans are supporting his recent announcement that he’s venturing into the cannabis industry.
The singer and brother of Jenni Rivera spoke to the media about his new business selling medical marijuana. He explained the process and even offered some samples to other artists.
Despierta América shared a video about Lupillo Rivera’s new business enterprise. He spoke about starting his medical marijuana business that, according to him, will be up and running this summer.
The interview with the artist began when Lupillo explained that he and his team entered the world of medical marijuana when the singer suffered pain in his knee. After being medicated with pills that ended up damaging his liver, he tried smoking marijuana and it was effective.
Lupillo Rivera offered his products to other artists
During the interview, the regional Mexican singer offered his products to artists who want to support his business. Lupillo Rivera also said when his medical marijuana will go on sale.
“That pill was damaging my liver, the same doctor recommended I smoke cannabis or take cannabis drops and that’s when I got fully into the business. Now we are offering artists who want to have their own line of all that stuff, this summer all this starts,” said the singer.
Lupillo Rivera assures that it’s legal
Lupillo Rivera was asked whether he was just selling drugs, he said that everything is medicinal and is legal in California.
“Everything is medicinal, everything has to be very clean, everything is accounted for by the state of California, and for all the people who use it for pain, illness, of that type, it is a product that will work,” said Lupillo.
Lupillo says it will help with pain relief
Jenni Rivera’s brother added that his products will be effective for relieving pain. In addition, he pointed out that many people use marijuana for medicinal purposes and find it helpful.
“It is completely guaranteed that the product can take away various pains, today there are many people who confuse things, they still don’t have an open mind because they don’t know and don’t study cannabis, cannabis has been a medicine,” said Lupillo.