Lupillo Rivera just announced he’s venturing into the cannabis industry.

He will be selling medical marijuana.

He offers his products to various artists.

Once again, Lupillo Rivera is attracting attention. This time his fans are supporting his recent announcement that he’s venturing into the cannabis industry.

The singer and brother of Jenni Rivera spoke to the media about his new business selling medical marijuana. He explained the process and even offered some samples to other artists.

Lupillo Rivera ventures into the cannabis industry

Despierta América shared a video about Lupillo Rivera’s new business enterprise. He spoke about starting his medical marijuana business that, according to him, will be up and running this summer.

The interview with the artist began when Lupillo explained that he and his team entered the world of medical marijuana when the singer suffered pain in his knee. After being medicated with pills that ended up damaging his liver, he tried smoking marijuana and it was effective.