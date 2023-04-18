Maribel Guardia posts a devastating image showing her sadness
Maribel Guardia posts a devastating image. Her son Julián Figueroa died a week ago. Maribel Guardia shares her pain on social media.
Maribel Guardia posts a devastating image on Facebook. After the death of her only son, Maribel Guardia is expressing her grief. A week after the singer’s death, the actress shows her sadness with a Facebook post. The Costa Rican actress has had a difficult time after Julián’s passing.
Maribel Guardia shared a post about the death of her son that lets us know that she’s still going through terrible grief. The actress has had a terribly painful couple of weeks.
It’s not the first time that Maribel Guardia has posted on social media since her only son’s death. Just one day after Julián Figueroa’s passing was announced, the actress shared a statement on Instagram.
In the post, she shared a photo of her son accompanied by a few words confirming Julián’s death, while asking for privacy for her family at such a difficult time. She also said he had died from acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.
Maribel offered thanks for all the flowers she received at her son’s funeral
She also shared a video on Instagram where she thanked those who had sent her flowers for Julián’s funeral. In the video, she can be seen going through different parts of the house, showing off all the arrangements.
“I want to thank the press for the more than 25 arrangements that they sent with personal resources (not their media), and all my friends and colleagues for all the love they sent. God bless you. Thank you for so much love,” the actress wrote.
She showed the urn that contains her son’s ashes
Maribel Guardia showed all the flowers that she received at her home after the death of her only son. However, that was not all she shared.
At the end of her video, she showed the urn that contains the ashes of her son Julián Figueroa. On a shelf, below a photo of the singer with a rosary hanging from it, is a small square urn containing the ashes of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian’s son.
A week after the death of her son Julián Figueroa, Maribel Guardia shared another image on social media showing that she is still in mourning over her only son.
She changed the profile photo on her Facebook account. She replaced a photo of herself with an image of a black ribbon in front of a golden cross.