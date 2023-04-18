Maribel Guardia posts a devastating image showing her sadness

Maribel Guardia posts a devastating image.

Her son Julián Figueroa died a week ago.

Maribel Guardia shares her pain on social media.

Maribel Guardia posts a devastating image on Facebook. After the death of her only son, Maribel Guardia is expressing her grief. A week after the singer’s death, the actress shows her sadness with a Facebook post. The Costa Rican actress has had a difficult time after Julián’s passing.

Maribel Guardia shared a post about the death of her son that lets us know that she’s still going through terrible grief. The actress has had a terribly painful couple of weeks.

Maribel Guardia shares a devastating image that shows her sadness

It’s not the first time that Maribel Guardia has posted on social media since her only son’s death. Just one day after Julián Figueroa’s passing was announced, the actress shared a statement on Instagram.

In the post, she shared a photo of her son accompanied by a few words confirming Julián’s death, while asking for privacy for her family at such a difficult time. She also said he had died from acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.