Ángela Aguilar responds to rumors she had a baby at 17

It’s been rumored that Ángela Aguilar had a baby at 17.

How did the Ángela Aguilar baby rumors originate?

Did Ángela confirm them? Ángela Aguilar baby rumors. There is a rumor circulating about Ángela Aguilar that says the singer had a baby at 17. People started saying this after a couple of photos of the of La Llorona singer carrying a small baby came out and some said is was her son. Ángela Aguilar did not hesitate to address the rumors about being a mother and she answered reporters’ questions when they asked about what happened. This isn’t the only rumor we’ve heard about Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, since in recent months she has been involved in controversy over the comments she made during the World Cup in Qatar. ÁNGELA AGUILAR ADDRESSES BABY RUMORS Popular Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar responded to the rumors that she got pregnant at 17. According to Terra, the Qué Agonía singer became the subject of rumors when photos of her carrying a baby surfaced. It was said that Ángela had a baby at 17 and the Aguilar family decided to keep it hidden because her career was just taking off and she was having the success she wanted so much to achieve, according to Terra.

How did the baby rumors start? Suspicions of an alleged pregnancy arose after photographs of Ángela Aguilar carrying a small baby were released and began circulating on social media. Then the photos were mysteriously taken down a few days later, sparking questions. Because of this, the rumors continued to grow and and people came up with conspiracy theories about what happened to the baby. Ángela, now 19 years old, was asked about these rumors.

Did Ángela Aguilar confirm her pregnancy? In a video that she shared on her YouTube channel, she answered the “Google rumors” about her life. In the clip, she said that she’s not pregnant and laughed at what comes up in the search engine when one enters her name. In addition, she said that she “didn’t know where” they came from. “Angela Aguilar pregnant? No! According to me, no. I mean, where did this come from?” Said the singer in the video that she shared on social media. “See my belly, I’ve never been pregnant, nor… No, no, no!” The singer exclaimed before beginning to sing one of her grandmother Flor Silvestre’s songs.

Do the Ángela Aguilar rumors persist? Recently, the singer was also involved in controversy over her marital status and her relationship with producer Gussy Lau. When asked, she said she will not stop loving because of a bad experience. Likewise, she stated that she would like to fall in love again, even though she is currently single. “I would love to have a young, handsome, artistic and funny boyfriend, but sadly I don’t have one. Honestly, it’s fun. It seems to me that you always bring up little things like that, but I’m always very honest with you and, when I go out with someone, if I feel like taking it out, I’m going to take it out. But, right now, happily single,” said the singer, according to Excelsior.