Ángela Aguilar and her cousin Majo almost caused a terrible tragedy

A tragedy almost occurred!

Ángela Aguilar and her cousin Majo almost caused a serious accident.

It happened on the Day of the Dead.

Just a few days ago, singer Ángela Aguilar, who turned 19 on October 8, confessed that she and her cousin — singer Majo Aguilar, who is dating Gil Cerezo, vocalist of the band Kinky — nearly caused a serious accident at home.

According to El universal, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, who’s also the granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, said that when she was little she and her cousin Majo (who she grew up with despite their age difference) almost burned down a house. Fortunately, the incident didn’t escalate.

What did Ángela Aguilar and her cousin Majo do?

It was in the midst of the Day of the Dead celebrations, which take place every November 2 in Mexico, that Ángela Aguilar and her cousin were placing an offering on an altar at the exact moment that Majo Aguilar dropped one of the candles. As is often the case in these types of incidents, the fire spread almost immediately.

Luckily, another cousin, Susana Aguilar, reacted in time and put out the fire with a jug of water that was nearby. What she did not count on was that this jug had lemon water in it. This happened when the Ahí donde me ven singer was only four years old. She learned to be more cautious, as well as to have respect for fire, and place the offerings on the Day of the Dead altars more carefully. (Filed as: Ángela Aguilar accident)