Is Gustavo Ángel’s daughter dating Christian Nodal? (PHOTOS)
Christian Nodal and Sara Ángel were photographed together. Is Gustavo Ángel's daughter dating the musician? We've got all the details.
- El Temerario and his family attend a Nodal concert.
- Christian Nodal and Sara Ángel were photographed together.
- Are they dating? We’ve got all the details.
Fans of El Temerario, Gustavo Ángel, were very surprised because entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo published some photos where the singer appeared with his wife Priscila and his daughter Sara, accompanied by none other than Christian Nodal.
Belinda’s ex surprised his fans by appearing with Priscila, Gustavo and the famous couple’s daughter, Sara. They met at a concert in San Antonio, Texas, where they took the opportunity to spend some time together and take some photos.
A surprising coincidence
In the images that Nelsie Carrillo shared on Instagram, El Temerario and his wife Priscila can be seen looking very happy posing with the Botella tras botella singer, Cristian Nodal, who also looks very cheerful.
In the following photograph, we can see La Balita, that is, Sara Ángel, next to the regional Mexican singer. The image raised suspicions among the artist's fans, since many thought that they'd make a beautiful couple. "They would be the ideal couple." "He's keeping an eye on you," among others.
Are Christian Nodal and Sara Sara Ángel dating?
However, suspicions about an alleged romance between Nodal and El Temerario’s daughter have been completely ruled out since the regional Mexican singer is still in a relationship with Argentine singer Cazzu, and they seem to be very close.
On the other hand, this casual but quite striking meeting was due to the fact that El Temerario, along with his wife and daughter, attended Christian Nodal's concert in San Antonio, Texas. Sara Ángel shared a series of photos and videos of Nodal's concert, where you can see that they had fun and spent time with Christian backstage. (VIDEO)
Did Gustavo Ángel and Christian Nodal go overboard with filters?
There was something strange about the photos as some fans noticed that Gustavo Ángel’s face seemed to have some kind of filter, so much so that he appeared to be wearing makeup. However, it is only an effect in the photo.
"They disfigured El Temerario's face with so many filters and he's a very handsome man, he doesn't need filters," commented a user who evidently realized that the singer's face had some 'fixes'.
Sara Ángel shows off her bikini body
Meanwhile, Sara Angel, Gustavo's daughter, showed off her slender figure in a bikini. The 20-year-old shared some photos taken on a gorgeous beach. It should be noted that Sara and her mother Priscila are quite similar. "I went on vacation, with many beers and songs," wrote Sara Ángel just a few weeks ago. She documented her trip to the beach and showed off her bikini body. What do you think?