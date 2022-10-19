Is Gustavo Ángel’s daughter dating Christian Nodal? (PHOTOS)

El Temerario and his family attend a Nodal concert.

Christian Nodal and Sara Ángel were photographed together.

Are they dating? We’ve got all the details.

Fans of El Temerario, Gustavo Ángel, were very surprised because entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo published some photos where the singer appeared with his wife Priscila and his daughter Sara, accompanied by none other than Christian Nodal.

Belinda’s ex surprised his fans by appearing with Priscila, Gustavo and the famous couple’s daughter, Sara. They met at a concert in San Antonio, Texas, where they took the opportunity to spend some time together and take some photos.

A surprising coincidence

In the images that Nelsie Carrillo shared on Instagram, El Temerario and his wife Priscila can be seen looking very happy posing with the Botella tras botella singer, Cristian Nodal, who also looks very cheerful.

In the following photograph, we can see La Balita, that is, Sara Ángel, next to the regional Mexican singer. The image raised suspicions among the artist’s fans, since many thought that they’d make a beautiful couple. “They would be the ideal couple.” “He’s keeping an eye on you,” among others. Filed Under: Daughter Gustavo Ángel Nodal