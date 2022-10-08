Who is Christian Nodal?
Learn about his romances.Singer Christian Nodal is one of the most popular performers of regional Mexican music today. Who is he?
Singer Christian Nodal is one of the most popular performers of regional Mexican music today. He began at a very young age, but it was in 2016 that his career took shape and he recorded a song that was shared on social media, generating unexpected buzz.
The song Te fallé was composed for a girlfriend after an infidelity and it kickstarted his career. At the beginning of 2017, he released the single Adiós amor, which reached all of Mexico, in addition to Latin America, Spain and the United States.
Christian Nodal’s beginnings in music!
At the age of 13 he discovered that he could write songs, after dedicating one to his high school sweetheart as a gift. He had also been playing the trumpet since he was eight. When he turned 10, he learned a bit of piano, although soon after he turned to the guitar.
His debut album is titled Me deje llevar, which was released by Fonovisa (owned by Universal Music) in 2017 for digital download and streaming. In Mexico, the Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Fonogramas y Videogramas (AMPROFON) awarded him six platinum discs and one gold for exceeding 400,000 copies sold.
His family was very supportive
Nodal was born with music in his blood due to his father Jaime González, who developed as the producer of his first album and worked with groups such as Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho and Los Dareyes de la Sierra. He also works for his JG Music label.
His mother, Silvia Cristina Nodal Jiménez, is his manager and she was part of a mariachi group. His cousin José Nodal Jiménez is his main trumpeter, in addition to other family members who sing or play an instrument.
Coach on La Voz México
At the beginning of 2020, AcunMedya, iTV Studios and TV Azteca prepared a new season of La voz México, which will have Ricardo Montaner, Belinda, María José and Christian Nodal as coaches. The new team of artists that guided the competitors was presented during Natpe.
In addition, Nodal won the reality show with Fernando Sujo. After an intense battle lasting almost three months, the music reality show found the great voice of that year. The young man from Sinaloa was crowned the winner in 2020.
Christian Nodal’s relationship with Belinda
Belinda and Christian Nodal met at an award ceremony, but their relationship became closer through La Voz México, where they both worked as coaches for the program. Strangely, Belinda was the one who confirmed her relationship with Nodal in August 2020, although they started dating on the 4th.
The couple became one of the most beloved in Mexico, so much so that they even got engaged. Unfortunately, in February of this year the two decided to end their relationship. Nodal has already been linked to the Argentine rapper Cazzu and Belinda with an entrepreneur.