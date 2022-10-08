Christian Nodal’s history.

How did he become famous?

Learn about his romances.

Singer Christian Nodal is one of the most popular performers of regional Mexican music today. He began at a very young age, but it was in 2016 that his career took shape and he recorded a song that was shared on social media, generating unexpected buzz.

The song Te fallé was composed for a girlfriend after an infidelity and it kickstarted his career. At the beginning of 2017, he released the single Adiós amor, which reached all of Mexico, in addition to Latin America, Spain and the United States.

Christian Nodal’s beginnings in music!

At the age of 13 he discovered that he could write songs, after dedicating one to his high school sweetheart as a gift. He had also been playing the trumpet since he was eight. When he turned 10, he learned a bit of piano, although soon after he turned to the guitar.

His debut album is titled Me deje llevar, which was released by Fonovisa (owned by Universal Music) in 2017 for digital download and streaming. In Mexico, the Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Fonogramas y Videogramas (AMPROFON) awarded him six platinum discs and one gold for exceeding 400,000 copies sold.