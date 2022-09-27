The president of Mexico said he wants the former couple to reunite.

AMLO said that Nodal wanted to give a concert in the Zócalo.

He said that Belinda “has behaved” very well with Mexico. At the morning press conference on Monday, September 26, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made journalists laugh when he made comments about the relationship between singers Christian Nodal and Belinda. It seems that the president is a fan of both singers because he proposed that the two could offer a “free” concert in Mexico City. This comds after Grupo Firme had a great response at their concert last Sunday. AMLO wants Belinda and Nodal back together! On Sunday, September 25, Grupo Firme gave a concert in the Zócalo of Mexico City and broke an audience record. A total of 280,000 people came to watch the Mexican group play their greatest hits. Given this, the president of Mexico said that Christian Nodal had contacted the government to offer a similar show. The Zócalo of Mexico City is known for being one of the most visited tourist spots and it is also used for massive events.

Does AMLO like Belinda better? The president said that singer Belinda could also be contacted since, “She has behaved very well with Mexico. I don’t know who told me that there was another famous singer who also wanted to participate and not charge (in the Zócalo),” said the president. “It would be great. I just heard that he was Belinda’s boyfriend and Belinda has behaved very well with us.” The Spanish singer and the regional Mexican singer ended their relationship last February. FILED UNDER: AMLO Belinda Christian Nodal

He loves the singer very much “We don’t want to reject Belinda. Maybe we’ll invite them both,” said the president during the morning conference on Monday known as ‘las mañaneras’. This comment provoked laughter among the journalists who were present. WATCH VIDEO HERE The free performance over the weekend brought together more than 280,000 people, which set a record for attendance, according to information from the Government of Mexico City. It created a stir on social media.

Netizens make fun of AMLO’s proposal on social media “Invite the 3, let Cazu go too,” was one of the comments that were seen on social media. “I’m very pleased that our President is always so well informed on any subject. He’s top.” “I hope it’s possible to do that concert.” Although some don’t like that the president is focused on these issues and not on other more important topics. “The country is in flames and the president is speaking of Grupo Firme, Belinda, Nodal.” “They’re just looking for someone to sing for free so that no one finds out what’s going on in the country.”