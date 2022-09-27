Zack Estrin was a successful writer, producer and showrunner.

His death shocked his friends and family.

What happened to the writer-producer?

Zack Estrin, the respected writer, producer and showrunner known for his work on Fox’s Prison Break and the Netflix’s recent remake of the hit series Lost in Space, died on September 23 in Hermosa Beach, California at age 51.

Estrin’s death was confirmed on Sunday by his former talent agency, WME. Estrin was remembered by friends and family as a versatile writer and producer who was a generous mentor to others. Besides ‘breathing new life’ into a ’60s classic.

Zack Estrin’s early days

Born in California, Estrin grew up in Brooklyn. He attended the University of Southern California and found his way into film production, working on titles like Stranger Than Fiction and O. He crossed over to television as a producer in the midst of the boom of the late 1990s.

He has major credits on drama series like WB Network's Charmed and Dawson's Creek and Fox's short-lived Tru Calling. From there, he went on to write and produce roles in the big-budget Fox action movie Prison Break.