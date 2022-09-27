Writer-producer Zack Estrin dies suddenly at 51
Zack Estrin was a successful writer, producer and showrunner. His death shocked his friends and family. What happened to the writer-producer?
Zack Estrin, the respected writer, producer and showrunner known for his work on Fox’s Prison Break and the Netflix’s recent remake of the hit series Lost in Space, died on September 23 in Hermosa Beach, California at age 51.
Estrin’s death was confirmed on Sunday by his former talent agency, WME. Estrin was remembered by friends and family as a versatile writer and producer who was a generous mentor to others. Besides ‘breathing new life’ into a ’60s classic.
Zack Estrin’s early days
Born in California, Estrin grew up in Brooklyn. He attended the University of Southern California and found his way into film production, working on titles like Stranger Than Fiction and O. He crossed over to television as a producer in the midst of the boom of the late 1990s.
He has major credits on drama series like WB Network's Charmed and Dawson's Creek and Fox's short-lived Tru Calling. From there, he went on to write and produce roles in the big-budget Fox action movie Prison Break.
His television career
Zack Estrin spent four seasons on the high-rated series, rising to co-executive producer. Matt Olmstead, who worked closely with Estrin as executive producer on Prison Break, called him a “unifier” and “one of a kind” in a statement to Variety.
"He was an amazing writer, equally gifted with dialogue and structure," Olmstead said. "What made him a great showrunner is that he attracted the right people. Writers wanted to work with him, and give him their best.."
Tragic news announced
Estrin’s death has come as a shock to family and friends as he was known to be in good physical health. The circumstances of Estrin’s death were not immediately clear, but it is believed he suffered a form of cardiac arrest while jogging on the beach.
"Zack Estrin was our everything," Estrin's family said in a statement. "The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed."
Zack Estrin’s family
According to Variety, Zack Estrin’s relatives include his father, veteran television writer Jonathan Estrin, who also served as Executive Vice President of the American Film Institute from 2004 to 2007. His father has not yet released any statements regarding his death.
"Zack was our customer for almost 25 years," said WME President Ari Greenburg. "He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all of his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend."