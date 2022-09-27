Bizarre: Cannibal Mark Latunski admits to killing and eating Kevin Bacon
Man admits to having killed and eaten parts of a man named Kevin Bacon. Cannibal Mark Latunski faces possible life in prison.
- Man admits to having killed and eaten parts of a man named Kevin Bacon.
- Cannibal Mark Latunski faces possible life in prison.
- Police believe there could be other victims.
A horrific crime like something out of a horror movie occurred in Michigan. Mark Latunski has confessed to committing the heinous murder and mutilation of a man named Kevin Bacon.
Latunski confessed to eating parts of Kevin Bacon’s genitals. Police say he stabbed him, hung him from the ceiling and slit his throat. On Thursday he appeared in court in Shiawassee County, almost three years after Kevin Bacon, 25, was killed in Bennington Township, according to AP.
Mark Latunski admits he ate Kevin Bacon
The murderer’s hearing will take place on October 18, to determine if this case will be classified as first or second degree murder. It should be remembered that first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
According to the police, Latunski, 52, admitted to killing Bacon, whom he had met through the dating app Grindr, and eating parts of his body.
Latunski killed Bacon and ate parts of his body
Defense attorney Mary Chartier initially pursued an insanity defense at trial. Regarding the guilty plea he sad: “While this is not an outcome that Mr. Krause and I think is in Mr. Latunski’s best interest, we have to follow Mr. Latunski’s wishes. We have discussed this matter and he has consistently been very clear, more than once, multiple times, about his choice and his reasoning,” Chartier said.
Before his statement confessing to the murder, Latunski was initially declared incompetent to stand trial, but that status changed after mental health treatment. “I’m glad we got a guilty plea,” prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Filed Under: Man ate Kevin Bacon
Latunski reveals the details of his murder
According to The Sun, the cannibal lured the 25-year-old hairdresser to his home in December 2019, after they met through a dating app. Mark Latunski revealed the truth of how he ate Kevin Bacon at his home.
According to his story, he stabbed Bacon in the back, cut off his testicles, took them to his kitchen and ate them. Bacon’s body was found Dec. 28 hanging by his ankles in the basement of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township. Filed Under: Man ate Kevin Bacon
Is Latunski facing life in prison?
He confessed that he had slit Bacon’s throat and removed various body parts. It is worth mentioning that the hairdresser’s family had reported him missing after he failed to show up for a Christmas Eve breakfast that year.
Bacon’s car was found in a Dollar General parking lot, then authorities arrived at Latunski’s home. He faces a possible life sentence. Police believe other possible victims could be out there. Filed Under: Man ate Kevin Bacon