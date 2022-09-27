Man admits to having killed and eaten parts of a man named Kevin Bacon.

Cannibal Mark Latunski faces possible life in prison.

Police believe there could be other victims.

A horrific crime like something out of a horror movie occurred in Michigan. Mark Latunski has confessed to committing the heinous murder and mutilation of a man named Kevin Bacon.

Latunski confessed to eating parts of Kevin Bacon’s genitals. Police say he stabbed him, hung him from the ceiling and slit his throat. On Thursday he appeared in court in Shiawassee County, almost three years after Kevin Bacon, 25, was killed in Bennington Township, according to AP.

Mark Latunski admits he ate Kevin Bacon

The murderer’s hearing will take place on October 18, to determine if this case will be classified as first or second degree murder. It should be remembered that first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

According to the police, Latunski, 52, admitted to killing Bacon, whom he had met through the dating app Grindr, and eating parts of his body.