Is Dr. Polo having an affair with Camilo, Evaluna Montaner’s husband?

Dr. Polo shares a revealing image on social media.

Is Ana María Polo having an affair with Camilo, Evaluna Montaner’s husband?

“And who wouldn’t receive her with pleasure and happiness?” says a fan. “Divine.” Ana María Polo, host of the program Caso Cerrado and better known as Dr. Polo, surprised her fans by sharing a revealing image with Colombian singer Camilo, Evaluna Montaner’s husband, on her official Instagram account, where she has more than two and a half million followers. Born on April 11, 1959 in Havana, Cuba, Ana María Cristina Polo González met her first husband in Miami, Florida. They married when she was just 19 years old. After losing their baby, the couple separated. It was not until 2001 that the lawyer remarried, although today she’s single. Could she be giving love a new chance? What you didn’t know about Dr. Polo After divorcing her second husband, with whom she battled the cancer that fortunately she was able to overcome, Dr Polo began to lead a ‘mysterious’ life. Naturally rumors soon spread about possible romantic partners. It was said that the host of Caso Cerrado had fallen in love with producer Marlene Kay and that they had even bought a house together. Also, it has been rumored that she’s dating Frank Peñate, one of the detectives who appeared on her television show. On one occasion, Ana María shared a photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek on social media. However, she immediately denied the rumors.

Dr Polo. declares herself a fan of reggaeton In one of her most recent posts, Dr. Polo responded to a question one of her followers asked: What music do you like the most and when do you prefer to listen to it? “I really like all kinds of music. From reggaeton to classical music… ballads, trova or a good salsa. The important thing is that it reaches me! Music is inspiration.” Sitting in an original mustard-colored armchair, with electric guitar in hand, Ana María Polo also shared that she sang classical music when she was in elementary school. She was even part of a choir that traveled to Rome to sing to the Pope: “And on what occasion? Well, the appropriate one, if I’m in a romantic moment, then romantic music, and if I’m dancing, a good reggaeton,” she commented. What about Camilo’s music? (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

What did she learn from the pandemic? Days before, Ana María Polo was asked by another follower about what she had learned from the Covid pandemic, in addition to wanting to know her opinion about technology and this generation: “I think this has not been clearly defined. Life can change us like this quickly, in an instant, everything, what we knew, how we acted, how we behaved.” Dr. Polo was honest and, despite having read many reports and articles, she is not sure how this terrible disease that claimed the lives of millions of people around the world originated: “I have learned that we have to be very flexible, that from one moment to another we have to change our behavior and our way of acting.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

Is there something more than friendship between Dr. Polo and Camilo? When no one expected it, the host of Caso Cerrado shared a photo on Instagram in which the Colombian singer Camilo, Evaluna Montaner’s husband, is hugging her and smiling into her eyes. Internet users immediately reacted. “Thank you, partner, for receiving us with such affection. Excellent concert! Long live music and long live Colombia,” wrote Dr. Polo to the singer of songs like Índigo, Vida de rico and Ropa cara. She also added a red heart emoji. Could it be there is something more than friendship between them? Time will tell…