Social media users notice strange details in Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place.

They were quick to criticize.

Too little for the woman with the longest reign?

Who could have seen it coming?! Buckingham Palace revealed the first photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s grave. She died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle. The remains of the monarch will not rest alone in St. George’s Chapel.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II shocked the United Kingdom and the whole world, due to the important role the monarch played and the length of her reign. Her presence alone maintained stability in one of the most important nations in the world, despite the various scandals that plagued the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place

The Royal Family shared the image of the place where the remains of Queen Elizabeth II will rest on Twitter. “A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” the tweet read.

The image showed a large memorial plaque on the floor and various inscriptions in what appears to be a small room in St George’s Chapel. Next to the plaque, various arrangements of white, blue and pink roses adorned the place.