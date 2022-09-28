Buckingham Palace reveals first photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s grave (PHOTOS)
Social media users notice strange details in Queen Elizabeth's final resting place. They were quick to criticize.
Who could have seen it coming?! Buckingham Palace revealed the first photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s grave. She died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle. The remains of the monarch will not rest alone in St. George’s Chapel.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II shocked the United Kingdom and the whole world, due to the important role the monarch played and the length of her reign. Her presence alone maintained stability in one of the most important nations in the world, despite the various scandals that plagued the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place
The Royal Family shared the image of the place where the remains of Queen Elizabeth II will rest on Twitter. “A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” the tweet read.
The image showed a large memorial plaque on the floor and various inscriptions in what appears to be a small room in St George’s Chapel. Next to the plaque, various arrangements of white, blue and pink roses adorned the place.
Netizens notice strange details in Queen Elizabeth II’s grave
The place where the remains of the monarch rest is the Memorial Chapel of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II’s father. He is interred with his daughter, wife, and son-in-law. The plaque reads “George VI 1895 – 1952” as well as “Elizabeth 1900 -2012”.
Immediately, people began to comment about “strange” things about the room. The room, which is located within the walls of St. George’s Chapel, also holds the remains of the Queen’s husband, King Philip of Edinburgh, who died in 2021.
What questions arose regarding the queen’s final resting place?
For hundreds of Twitter users, the first thing that caught their attention how small the space was. “Are they underground or at the top?” “Funny… how can four people fit down there?” “How can 4 people be buried under this small stone?” users asked.
Another question arose regarding the fact that Queen Margaret, whose ashes are also in the chapel, was not mentioned. “Princess Margaret, who is also buried there, is not mentioned. Why is that?” “Where is Margaret?” commented users.
Can you visit the chapel where Queen Elizabeth II is buried?
Although in recent days the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the remains of the monarch rest, was closed for the Queen’s funeral, the site can be visited by the public according to CNN. England is still mourning her death.
“It’s still hard for me to think that we will never see her again.” “May the Lord God Almighty welcome ‘Her Majesty’ into His Heavenly Kingdom, where she will find eternal joy, peace and happiness.” “May she find privacy and the opportunity to be totally herself, which was not possible for her during her life,” commented some mourners.