She was also known as ‘La niña sicaria’.

Her tragic end still lingers in the memory of thousands, however, there are still questions about her murder. Many wonder: Why was Jocelyn Alejandra Niño killed? We’ve got the details.

Why was Jocelyn Alejandra Niño killed?

Jocelyn Alejandra Niño’s shocking murder occurred in 2015. She was a member of “Cartel de Las Flacas” and illustrated one of the worst facets of drug trafficking when she was killed, dismembered and her remains where left in a cooler.

There is very little personal information known about La Niña Sicario. However, it is presumed that she was born in the 90s. That would make her between 18 and 22 years old when her life was taken, according to Peru21.