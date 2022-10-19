Why was Jocelyn Alejandra Niño killed?
Her tragic end still lingers in the memory of thousands, however, there are still questions about her murder. Many wonder: Why was Jocelyn Alejandra Niño killed? We’ve got the details.
Also known as ‘La niña sicaria’, the name Jocelyn Alejandra Niño made headlines when she was murdered. It is undoubtedly considered one of the most violent and terrifying crimes in recent memory.
Jocelyn Alejandra Niño’s shocking murder occurred in 2015. She was a member of “Cartel de Las Flacas” and illustrated one of the worst facets of drug trafficking when she was killed, dismembered and her remains where left in a cooler.
There is very little personal information known about La Niña Sicario. However, it is presumed that she was born in the 90s. That would make her between 18 and 22 years old when her life was taken, according to Peru21.
La Niña Sicario had become popular
According to Peru21, Jocelyn Alejandra Niño liked to pose in photographs with powerful weapons, which allowed her to join the famous Cartel de Las Flacas, a criminal organization made up of young female hired killers who operated independently and for different organizations in Tamaulipas, in the north of Mexico.
Thanks to her role in the criminal cell, La niña sicario gained great notoriety within her organization. This put her on the radar of rival gangs who were vying for drug territory. This is believed to be the main reason she was killed.
Joselyn’s body was found cut into pieces
One morning in April 2015, Jocelyn Alejandra Niño’s body was found cut into pieces inside an abandoned cooler on the border bridge between Matamoros, Tamaulipas in Mexico and Brownsville, Texas in the US, according to Infobae.
Police revealed that the young woman was kidnapped by criminals between April 12 and 13, 2015 in the town of Río Bravo in Tamaulipas. They tortured her and subjected her to all kinds of abuse, before murdering her.
‘Young killers for hire’
Finally, it is known that Las Flacas were a cartel of young female assassins for hire who provided their services to various criminal organizations, who hired them to execute their rivals. The group operated mainly in the northern zone of Mexico in states such as Baja California, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas.
The young women all looked similar. They were all slim, wore bulletproof vests, gold chains around their necks, slicked back hair, and sunglasses on their heads. Due to their youthful appearance, they went unnoticed among those who would become their victims, according to Infobae.