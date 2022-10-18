Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler so he’ll never be ‘silenced’ again
Recently, after being blocked on Twitter and Instagram, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband Kanye West intends to acquire his own social media platform so he won’t be silenced again. He has moved to buy the conservative platform Parler.
The rapper, who now goes by Ye, decided to buy the right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
The acquisition of Parler would give West control of a social media platform and a new outlet for airing his controversial views without any gatekeepers. Parler’s parent company announced the deal Monday morning, according to The Associated Press.
According to CNN, Parler noted that West took “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.” Although the exact terms of the deal with Parler were not disclosed, the company said a definitive deal with West has yet to be signed and that it expects to close in the fourth quarter.
Ye was blocked from Twitter and Instagram
Parlement Technologies, which owns the platform, and West said the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter but details, such as price, were not disclosed. Parlement Technologies said the deal includes the use of private cloud services through Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.
Kanye West has been banned from Twitter and Instagram for the past week for posts that violated their policies. In a tweet, Kanye said that he would soon go “death con 3 against the Jewish people,” according to AP.
Kanye West has also made controversial anti-vax and slavery comments online
West was making an apparent reference to the Defense Readiness Condition Scale of the US, known as DEFCON, which was taken as a threat of violence. Kanye is no stranger to controversy, he has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the Covid-19 vaccine “the mark of the beast,” according to AP.
Earlier this month, he was criticized for including a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt in his collection at Paris Fashion Week: “In a world where conservative views are seen as controversial, we need to make sure we have the right to express ourselves freely,” Kanye West said in a statement.
The acquisition would benefit Parler
According to AP, Kanye West could breathe new life into Parler, which has struggled amid competition from other conservative-friendly platforms like Truth Social. Parler, which launched in August 2018, didn’t start to pick up steam until 2020.
But it went offline after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch. It was back on Google Play last month. “This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said in a prepared statement.