Kanye West has offered to buy right wing social media platform Parler.

The rapper wants to acquire the alternative social network.

The announcement came after West was blocked on Twitter.

Recently, after being blocked on Twitter and Instagram, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband Kanye West intends to acquire his own social media platform so he won’t be silenced again. He has moved to buy the conservative platform Parler.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, decided to buy the right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.

Kanye West to buy social media platform Parler so he’s never ‘silenced’ again

The acquisition of Parler would give West control of a social media platform and a new outlet for airing his controversial views without any gatekeepers. Parler’s parent company announced the deal Monday morning, according to The Associated Press.

According to CNN, Parler noted that West took “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.” Although the exact terms of the deal with Parler were not disclosed, the company said a definitive deal with West has yet to be signed and that it expects to close in the fourth quarter.