Ángela Aguilar is rumored to be dating a much older singer!

Does Angela Aguilar have a new romance?

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is said to be dating a singer.

She likes older men! Her alleged boyfriend is over 30 years old. Without a doubt, the talented Ángela Aguilar has become an icon for today’s younger generation because her audience loves her. However, she has also been involved in scandals and now it’s rumored that she’s dating someone new and it’s not Gussy Lau. Let us remember that, last April, the Reina Venenosa account shared a series of photographs on Instagram showing Ángela Aguilar’s “alleged romance” with composer Gussy Lau, who’s 15 years her senior. Is Ángela Aguilar dating someone new? The leaked photographs where Ángela Aguilar could be seen in compromising situations with the composer, exploded online causing great controversy in the entertainment world. Now, the 18-year-old has returned to the eye of the hurricane after the rumor that she is dating another singer began to spread. And that is not all, the scandal grew even more when it became known that this artist is a little over 30 years old. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar new romance

Ángela Aguilar is rumored to be dating Manuel Medrano It seems that Ángela Aguilar decided to renew her love life after the scandal caused by the “compromising” photographs where she appeared with Gussy Lau. Now it’s rumored that she’s dating another singer who is also older than her. It is speculated that the “Princess of regional Mexican music” could be dating none other than the Colombian singer, Manuel Medrano, who is 35 years old. All this was revealed by Gossip No Like which showed images that seem to confirm Ángela Aguilar’s new romance.

Manuel Medrano is much older than Pepe Aguilar’s daughter It all started after both celebrities shared the same photograph but from different perspectives. It’s a picture of Angela’s hand on Manuel Medrano’s leg and, according to the journalists and hosts of Gossip No Like, the two were in the same hotel. “Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has a type, she likes 35-year-old men, not 20, who are singers and who are more or less short-haired like Gussy Lau was… We show you that Ángela Aguilar is touching Colombian singer Manuel Medrano’s leg. I thought that Gussy Lau was tremendous, but this is an earthquake,” said Javier Ceriani. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar new romance

The alleged evidence of Angela Aguilar’s romance “In this hotel, where she went to take photos, he was there, she puts her hand on his leg, she posts that photo on her own networks, but he puts it in a post where he shows his male member and she likes it. This girl is hot,” continued the Argentine journalist and then sent a message to the singer’s father, “Pepe give her free rein.” They later said that what could confirm that Ángela Aguilar and Manuel Medrano are dating was the simple fact that the Princess of regional Mexican music decided to delete the photograph of her hand on Manuel Medrano’s leg. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar new romance

“He’s 35 years old, Ángela is 18” “He’s 35 years old, Ángela is 18, is this post necessary for a girl of 18, being such a renowned artist, with this man showing his bulge? If I were Pepe Aguilar, I wouldn’t like it,” journalist Javier Ceriani said in an annoyed tone on Gossip No Like. So far, both Ángela Aguilar and Manuel Medrano have not publicly denied or confirmed the rumors about their romance. The only thing that is clear is that the Ahí donde me ven singer removed the evidence where she appeared to be touching the Colombian singer’s leg. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar new romance