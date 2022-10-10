Ramsés Vidente offers Pablo Lyle a way to avoid going to prison

New hope for Pablo Lyle?

Ramsés Vidente offers him a way to avoid prison.

The Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. “The miracle is that he’s imprisoned and humanity is freed from someone aggressive.” Just a few days ago, psychic Ramses Vidente, also known as the Seer to the Stars, shared a video on his official YouTube channel, where he has more than 100,000 subscribers, in which he offers Pablo Lyle a way to avoid going to prison. Last Tuesday the Mexican actor, who is remembered for his appearance on several Televisa telenovelas as well as for the film Mirreyes vs. Godínez, was found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández. He is expected to receive a sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison. What did Ramses Vidente say to Pablo Lyle? Ramsés Vidente shared in this video that he sees that Pablo Lyle was cursed. In other words, that there is witchcraft around him, and he pities him for everything that happened to him as a result of 2019 road rage incident in Miami, Florida: “Hopefully all this energy will be cleaned up and cut off. Be careful, because they can give you 10 to 20 years in prison or life in prison.” In this same video, which provoked all kinds of reactions among users, the Seer to the Stars shared that, if the actor cuts through this witchcraft that exists around him, he will receive support from the Mexican Embassy to move his case to his home country, or by making a payment of $10,000 or $100,000.

“I hope Pablo Lyle cleanses himself” Without going into more detail about who could have put this curse on him, Ramsés Vidente advised Pablo Lyle to talk to his mother (who has already died) and again asked him to ‘cleanse’ himself of this ‘dark work’. “ The devil is behind him charging him a very large bill, they put him in the body of the man who died,” said the psychic. But this was not all…. “Besides, there is talk of a defense and if he cuts off that power, the lawyers are going to be talking about the fact that he did not die at that time, that he died later by authorization of the family, so he may be protecting himself, but here there is a being that has him trapped,” said the psychic, who continued to insist on the idea that the actor has to cleanse himself.

“It was possibly Santeria” It didn’t take long for internet users to react to what Ramsés Vidente said regarding what could have happened to Pablo Lyle: “Well, he was not cleansed!!! And he was declared guilty and the prosecutor is asking for the maximum sentence, that is, 15 years.” “Through their YouTube program, they released the photograph of the body of an animal found outside the court where the actor was sentenced: ‘It’s a dead crow and it was just behind the room where Pablo Lyle’s trial took place, it was in a strategic location, we are talking about a possible Santeria job.’” “The miracle is that he’s imprisoned and humanity is freed from someone aggressive.” “Let the murderer pay for his crime.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

He had already read Pablo Lyle’s cards Months after the incident where Pablo Lyle punched Juan Ricardo Hernández in Miami, Florida, Ramsés Vidente read the Mexican actor’s cards. He shared the video again after Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. This is what the Seer to the Stars said on that occasion: “For you, it marks some obstacles or difficulties.” “It is very clear to me that they are doing things to close the roads, such as a little Santeria, so he needs to be cleaned up, as we can see here, there are jobs they’re doing so that he’s in prison, both with animals and with beings that handle issues of darkness. There is also a dead person who is attached to him,” he concluded. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)