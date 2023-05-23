Alejandra Espinoza poses in a miniskirt and people criticize her body

Alejandra Espinoza poses in a miniskirt and people body shame her.

People comment on her belly.

Others comment that she looks too thin. ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA IS IN THE EYE OF THE HURRICANE! The host is once again in the midst of controversy after sharing a photo on social media. On Instagram, the Mexican beauty showed off a leather miniskirt without imagining she’d be criticized. This is not the first time something like this has happened to the presenter. On another occasion followers said she looked too thin. Alejandra Espinoza doesn’t usually respond to comments about her body. ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA POSES IN A MINISKIRT Alejandra Espinoza shared five photos on Instagram posing in one of her favorite outfits. She wears a gray and white checkered blazer over a black tank top and a leather miniskirt. «Learning to fly requires falling,» Alejandra wrote in the description of the photos. Shortly after, some followers showered her with compliments while others noticed something about her body.

What did people notice in the photo? Followers pointed out that the leather skirt made it appear as though Alejandra has a small belly. Some even asked if she’s pregnant. They also stressed that she needs to take better care of herself. «But, why in that skirt do you seem to have a belly, with respect?» «You can see that she has a bump, is she pregnant?» «You go too far, you are staying very far from your health.» «The head has to weigh more than the body.» Alejandra’s followers repeatedly spoke about the host’s health.

Did she lose too much weight? Although some questioned her belly in the photos, others said she was too thin. In other photos, people said she was just skin and bones. Some even suggested she has an eating disorder. «It’s not envy! She’s very thin.» «How skinny! But, but there are colors for all tastes.» «You are very pretty, but very thin, take care. Being so thin is not very good.» «This lady is a pity.» «That thing about being so bony, no. You’d look better at 10 pounds and you’d still be skinny.»

«A complete change» Fans of the presenter and Mexican actress said they are concerned about her weight. They also pointed out that her face looks different because of the weight loss. «She became more beautiful.» «Very thin, you’re still beautiful.» «Alejandra, I admire you very much, but who told you that you look good so thin?» «She looks very very skinny. She was better before.» «Too skinny, even your face has changed.» «All anorexic» «There are no tacos, only leaves, nothing more.»