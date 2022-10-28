Alejandra Espinoza is angry about Halloween at her son’s school

The Mexican actress disagrees with the Halloween festivities.

Alejandra Espinoza weighs in on the topic.

The actress and former Mexican beauty queen Alejandra Espinoza, is one of the most recognized personalities of the moment on Latin American television. Espinoza, 35, shared a message on social media that received a barrage of criticism. The star of Corazón Guerrero gave her opinion about Halloween, or Witches' Day, and she said that she and her son don't celebrated the holiday. Was it too much? Do people think that it's over the top? Here the details. Alejandra Espinoza give her opinions on Halloween In a few days Halloween will be celebrated and, although for most children it is the perfect occasion to dress up and eat candy, it's totally different in Alexandra Espinoza's family. The host shared a video on Facebook where she revealed that neither she nor her son Matteo usually celebrate this date for religious reasons. However, at the child's school they do not seem to understand her beliefs, a situation that makes her very upset.

"Since the beginning of October at Matteo's school they have been talking about Halloween and there will be parties on Friday and Monday. Since he does not celebrate it, he will not go. I talked to the teacher and she told me that he was going to be the only boy not attending the party," she began. "But what bothered me the most is that it is a Catholic school and the father told all the children that God would very much like to be here, when the true meaning of Halloween is totally different," said Alejandra, expressing annoyance at the situation, according to Mezcaliente.

"They were a little weird with me because they told me that all the children liked Halloween, that what family does not like to celebrate Halloween? That if I didn't want to take him I had to report him sick and I was like: 'Why am I going to lie? Just because you want to celebrate,'" she shared on her Instagram. Espinoza said that this was the response she received: "Then he will be the only child who will stay in the classroom. I told him: 'No, ok, I don't bring him to school, it seems perfect to me, but they're not going to penalize me.'"

"Everyone has their beliefs" Finally, the actress said she is willing to accept each person's beliefs, but not share them. "Everyone tries to tell me 'it's okay, they're kids, they're going to have fun, they're going to have fun together, they're going to trick-or-treat at school, they're going to dress up not as diabolical things.' That's not the point. But hey, everyone has their beliefs in their heads and that suits everyone." She revealed that she was ready to talk to the principal of her son's school, but it was he who convinced her not to, because he pointed out that if they were ok with their convictions, it was enough.