Nodal’s mother shares a photo with his girlfriend Cazzu
Could it be Nodal's mother never liked Belinda? Cazzu poses with her mother-in-law. Cristian looks very happy with the women in his life.
More than a year has passed since singers Belinda and Christian Nodal announced the end of their engagement. Still, people continue to talk about their relationship.
There was plenty of drama for months after the split, such as Belinda’s mother liking a comment calling Nodal naco or the Mexican singer exposing how Belinda asked him for money to fix her teeth.
Both singers are now happy with their current partners. Nodal is with the Argentine rapper Cazzu and Belinda is dating a Mexican businessman. Now Christian’s mom has made it clear who her favorite is.
Well, now that Cazzu is expecting the Mexican singer’s first child, Cristy Nodal has shown how excited she is to become a grandmother. She has made it clear that she is very fond of Cazzu compared to Belinda.
Cazzu announced her pregnancy like Rihanna did, during a concert in Buenos Aires, leaving her fans speechless. However, one of the most surprising messages was from Cristy Nodal, the Botella tras Botella singer’s mother.
She congratulated the parents to be on Instagram: «How much I love this moment! Thanks Julie! You are divine and authentic standing there before your audience! Breaking the news that from day one made us immensely happy! You know how much we love you Juliet.»
Cristy Nodal loves Cazzu
In another message, she made it clear she gets along with Cazzu. On Instagram stories, she shared a photo where she appears with her son and with Cazzu and they all look very happy.
Internet users immediately began to comment that Cristy never loved Belinda because she didn’t send yer similar messages. «I think she never loved Belinda.» «She looks beautiful like her son’s ex.»