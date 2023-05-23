Nodal’s mother shares a photo with his girlfriend Cazzu

Could it be Nodal’s mother never liked Belinda?

Cazzu poses with her mother-in-law.

Cristian looks very happy with the women in his life.

More than a year has passed since singers Belinda and Christian Nodal announced the end of their engagement. Still, people continue to talk about their relationship.

There was plenty of drama for months after the split, such as Belinda’s mother liking a comment calling Nodal naco or the Mexican singer exposing how Belinda asked him for money to fix her teeth.

Nodal’s mom does something unexpected!

Both singers are now happy with their current partners. Nodal is with the Argentine rapper Cazzu and Belinda is dating a Mexican businessman. Now Christian’s mom has made it clear who her favorite is.

Well, now that Cazzu is expecting the Mexican singer’s first child, Cristy Nodal has shown how excited she is to become a grandmother. She has made it clear that she is very fond of Cazzu compared to Belinda.