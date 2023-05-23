El Brujo Mayor’s last predictions before he died (VIDEO)
El Brujo Mayor recently died. Now his last predictions have come to light. His fans are devastated by his tragic passing.
On Friday, May 19, famous psychic El Brujo Mayor passed away. After his death his final predictions have come to light.
News of El Brujo Mayor’s death quickly began to spread on social media. He owed his popularity to his accurate predictions. Now people are paying extra attention to his final ones.
El Brujo Mayor’s last predictions
In January, El Brujo Mayor gave a press conference announcing his predictions for 2023. Now these visions have resurfaced and we look at what he was right about.
Among his most outstanding predictions were the ones regarding Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He pointed out what was coming for AMLO this year and he got many things right.
El Brujo Mayor’s predictions about AMLO
«He will go ahead but the queen of spades comes out. He has to take much better care of himself because he does have serious problems. His health is bad,» El Brujo said.
He indicated that AMLO’s health could be deteriorating to the point of being seriously ill, which was speculated about a few weeks ago after the Mexican president contracted COVID.
El Brujo Mayor predicted a celebrity’s death
El Bruo Mayor also predicted a celebrity’s death. He was right about Andrés García passing away.
He spoke about the late Andrés García’s health. «It’s ending, he already wants to say goodbye, he no longer wants to have that body, he no longer wants to move on, he’s suffering a lot,» said the psychic.