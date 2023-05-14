Mhoni Vidente shares predictions for Joe Biden’s future: Will he be reelected? (VIDEO)
Famous astrologer Mhoni Vidente analyzed Joe Biden’s future and announced what will happen to the president of the United States as he runs for reelection at 80.
Now that Biden is very busy with the issue of migrants and the border with Mexico, the US president has described the situation as chaotic and says that it will be that way for a while because of the end of Title 42.
Biden is running for president again
Last April, Biden confirmed that he will run for a second term with a video titled: Let’s Finish the Job. According to the BBC, Joe Biden is currently 80 years old, and by Election Day in November 2024, the president will be 81. People have mixed feelings about his age.
“Joe Biden is already 80 years old. I believe that he is an instrument of the elite, the most powerful in the United States,” Mhoni Vidente began with her predictions.
Mhoni Vidente predicts Joe Biden’s future
On Mhoni’s YouTube channel she spoke about the US president. “Senile dementia problems, authority problems, in matters of kidney failure, and many other health problems, but still he is determined to be a candidate. I think not him, Obama, people with money want to launch it again to continue controlling the country,” she revealed.
However, Mhoni stressed that the future of the current president will be affected by all the health problems he could experience, according to her cards: “He has a very difficult time, he is invaded by migration. As of May 11, the migration law changes to have a little more stability,” she said.
Mhoni Vidente’s final prediction
Finally, Mhoni Vidente launched her definitive prediction about Biden’s future and revealed the unexpected. “In short, I do not see Joe Biden as president, first, to see if he arrives healthy, to see if he arrives alive and with the same strength.”
“Biden in a complete catastrophe of migration, problems with fentanyl, problems of economic instability, the world is falling,” she said. “And above all, a war with Russia that it he has not been able to resolve, he has more to lose than to win,” Mhoni concluded.