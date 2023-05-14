Joe Biden is running for president again.

Mhoni Vidente has a warning about his future.

Does Mhoni predict Biden will suffer a serious illness?

Famous astrologer Mhoni Vidente analyzed Joe Biden’s future and announced what will happen to the president of the United States as he runs for reelection at 80.

Now that Biden is very busy with the issue of migrants and the border with Mexico, the US president has described the situation as chaotic and says that it will be that way for a while because of the end of Title 42.

Biden is running for president again

Last April, Biden confirmed that he will run for a second term with a video titled: Let’s Finish the Job. According to the BBC, Joe Biden is currently 80 years old, and by Election Day in November 2024, the president will be 81. People have mixed feelings about his age.

“Joe Biden is already 80 years old. I believe that he is an instrument of the elite, the most powerful in the United States,” Mhoni Vidente began with her predictions.