Actress Alejandra Espinoza was very happy with her Christmas gifts.

She showed what her son and husband gave her in a video.

Her fans are very happy for her.

Mexican actress Alejandra Espinoza triumphed on the telenovela Corazón Guerrero gaining a large number of fans. Espinoza became very attached to her social media followers who are always watching her, which is why she shares her daily life with them.

After Christmas, the actress showed off the fantastic gifts that her husband and son gave her. Alejandra couldn’t hide her happiness when she saw her presents and that is why she wanted to share the moment with the more than three million followers on Instagram.

Alejandra Espinoza’s greatest passion

In a video that she shared on her personal Facebook account, Alejandra Espinoza revealed that she feels a great passion for running marathons and her beautiful Christmas gifts were related to that: “Well, I was going to tell you what my gift had been this Christmas. The gift that Anibal and Mateo gave me has me very excited.”

“But I’m going to explain, if you don’t know, I’ve always been fascinated by running. Since I was little, since I was in elementary school, I was always in competitions in elementary school when I lived in Tijuana. My dad always took me to compete, I’ve always had a passion for running.”