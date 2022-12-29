Alejandra Espinoza shows off her Christmas gifts
Actress Alejandra Espinoza was very happy with her Christmas gifts. She showed what her son and husband gave her in a video. Her fans are happy for her.
Mexican actress Alejandra Espinoza triumphed on the telenovela Corazón Guerrero gaining a large number of fans. Espinoza became very attached to her social media followers who are always watching her, which is why she shares her daily life with them.
After Christmas, the actress showed off the fantastic gifts that her husband and son gave her. Alejandra couldn’t hide her happiness when she saw her presents and that is why she wanted to share the moment with the more than three million followers on Instagram.
Alejandra Espinoza’s greatest passion
In a video that she shared on her personal Facebook account, Alejandra Espinoza revealed that she feels a great passion for running marathons and her beautiful Christmas gifts were related to that: “Well, I was going to tell you what my gift had been this Christmas. The gift that Anibal and Mateo gave me has me very excited.”
“But I’m going to explain, if you don’t know, I’ve always been fascinated by running. Since I was little, since I was in elementary school, I was always in competitions in elementary school when I lived in Tijuana. My dad always took me to compete, I’ve always had a passion for running.”
Running became a habit
“Three and a half years ago more or less I made a habit of running every day. I have signed up for different marathons, in fact, now I signed up for the Arizona marathon, which is on January 7, because that qualifies for the Boston marathon, which is like one of my dreams, it’s one of the things I want to do.”
Without further ado, she decided to show the gift her son gave her: "I'm going to show you right now the first gift I opened, which were shorts. Mateo tells me, 'Yes for your marathon, mom. For you to put them on.'" The actress couldn't hide her joy.
Alejandra Espinoza gave herself a gift
“When I later open my other gift,” the actress showed white running shoes with pink and blue details. “I’m going to look very pretty, I love it, I love it, I love it.” Once again, Alejandra looked happy in the video.
But that was not all, because the Mexican actress had a gift for herself that, in her own words, was fulfilling one of her dreams. Something she had been giving her all for.
Alejandra Espinoza is going to Paris
“But the best thing about this gift is that they gave me a certificate for the Paris marathon. I’m too happy. Obviously I’m not going to do the Arizona marathon anymore,” said Alejandra showing the certificate for the next marathon that she will run in Paris.
“Your emotion is contagious!!! To run in this 2023,” a follower commented. “Congratulations for all your projects and achievements.” “Many congratulations for your efforts and perseverance.” SEE THE VIDEO OF ALEJANDRA ESPINOZA SHOWING OFF HER CHRISTMAS PRESENTS HERE.